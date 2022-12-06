Insiders Scoop up Fisker Shares by the Bagful

Major insiders in EV maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are scooping up its shares by the bagful. Henrik Fisker, the CEO of the company, and Geeta Gupta-Fisker, its CFO/COO have bought 33,700 shares of the company.

Further, John Finnucan the Chief Accounting Officer of Fisker has also acquired ~450.1 shares of the company.

Moreover, our data dive at TipRanks indicates insiders have bought Fisker shares worth $17,500 in the last three months and insider confidence in the stock remains positive.

Fisker shares have tanked nearly 57% over the past year and short interest in the stock is running high at about 30% at present.

