Insider Trading: Staar Surgical’s (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Insider Is Buying the Dip

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Insider Trading: Staar Surgical’s (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Insider Is Buying the Dip
Market News

Insider Trading: Staar Surgical’s (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Insider Is Buying the Dip

Story Highlights

One of Staar Surgical’s major owners is continuously buying shares of the company, which reflects his belief in the company’s long-term growth strategy. The most recent transaction increased its total investment in STAA stock by $13.7 million.

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock has recently witnessed significant insider buying despite a considerable dip in the company’s stock price. This points to the insider’s confidence about the company’s long-term growth prospects. It is worth highlighting that Broadwood Partners L.P., one of Staar’s more than 10% owners, is using this opportunity to accumulate the stock.

Staar manufactures and markets implantable lenses and delivery systems used in ophthalmic surgery.

STAA stock has plummeted 62% from its 52-week high of $81.81 and has shed 38.8% year-to-date. This sharp pullback comes from mounting concerns over the company’s slowing top-line growth.

Closer Look at the Insider’s Trades

Broadwood Partners, a private investment firm, disclosed the purchase of 434,991 shares of Staar in multiple transactions from November 28 to November 30, at an average price of $31.50 per share. The total transaction value stands at $13.7 million.

Investors should note that Broadwood Partners bought shares of the company to the tune of $35.3 million in November. Before that, the firm bought stock worth $7.76 million in October and $19.6 million in September.

The total value of STAA stock in Broadwood Partners’ portfolio currently stands at $674.6 million. Interestingly, the investment firm’s overall performance track record shows a 61% success rate over the past year, with an impressive average return of 24.7% per transaction.

Bullish Insider Trading Signal

Overall, TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity Tool shows that insider confidence in the company is currently Positive. Corporate insiders have bought Staar Surgical stock worth $62.7 million over the last three months.

TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

What is STAA Stock Price Prediction?

On TipRanks, STAA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and five Holds. Additionally, the average price target of $47.60 implies an impressive 51.79% upside potential. At the same time, the stock has a TipRanks’ Smart Score of nine, indicating its potential to outperform market averages.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Insider Trading: Staar Surgical’s (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Insider Is Buying the Dip
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >