Insider Trading: Soleno (NASDAQ:SLNO) Top Insider Buys This Rising Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Insider Trading: Soleno (NASDAQ:SLNO) Top Insider Buys This Rising Stock
Market News

Insider Trading: Soleno (NASDAQ:SLNO) Top Insider Buys This Rising Stock

Story Highlights

Soleno’s more than 10% owner, Perceptive Advisors, bought shares of the company worth $15.1 million recently. Let’s delve deeper into the insider’s move in this article.

One of Soleno Therapeutics(NASDAQ:SLNO) more than 10% owners, Perceptive Advisors LLC, bought 866,789 million shares for a total value of $15.1 million. Importantly, the insider started purchasing Soleno’s shares following the release of positive top-line results for its lead candidate DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare condition present from birth. SLNO stock has skyrocketed by about 522% since the data release on September 26.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for rare diseases.

Perceptive Advisors purchased SLNO’s shares on September 26 and 28 in multiple transactions and at prices ranging from $6.95 to $21.40. Another insider, Vivo Opportunity, LLC., exercised 3,203,093 warrants at a price of $1.75 per share on September 26.

Analysts’ Take

Following the release of positive results for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome, three analysts rated the stock a Buy and increased their price targets. Among these, analyst Yale Jen from Laidlaw expects a high likelihood of DCCR receiving the FDA’s approval. Also, Jen noted the strong commercial potential of the drug due to the limited competition in this space.

Thus, based on the bullish moves of analysts and insiders, it is reasonable to assume that SLNO stock has more room for upside. Investors could keep close track of these notable insider activities, as they reflect the perception of key insiders about the company’s future prospects.

What is the Price Forecast for SLNO Stock?

Currently, SLNO stock’s average price target of $37.67 implies an upside potential of 36.5% from the current level. Furthermore, it has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three unanimous Buys.

Overall, the stock seems to be a decent investment option. It scores an Outperform Smart Score of nine on TipRanks, which implies that it has strong potential to beat the market. Further, hedge funds have increased their holdings of SLNO stock by 2.1 million shares in the most recent quarter.

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Soleno Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Approximately $120 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement of Common Stock and/or Pre-Funded Warrants
Press ReleasesSoleno Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Approximately $120 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement of Common Stock and/or Pre-Funded Warrants
20h ago
SLNO
Soleno Therapeutics up 7% after stock offering, investor purchase agreement
The FlySoleno Therapeutics up 7% after stock offering, investor purchase agreement
1d ago
SLNO
Soleno Therapeutics $60M Spot Secondary; price range $20.00
The FlySoleno Therapeutics $60M Spot Secondary; price range $20.00
1d ago
SLNO
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >