Insider Trading: NiSource’s (NYSE:NI) Top Executive Bullish on the Stock
Market News

Insider Trading: NiSource’s (NYSE:NI) Top Executive Bullish on the Stock

Story Highlights

NiSource’s CEO, Lloyd Yates, bought shares of the company worth $1.1 million recently. While making investment decisions, investors could consider insider transactions as they reflect their perception of the company’s performance.

Lloyd M. Yates, Director, President, and CEO of NiSource (NYSE:NI), is optimistic about the company’s future as he recently purchased its shares. NiSource operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility in the United States and has a market cap of about $11 billion.

In the recent SEC filing, Yates disclosed buying 40,000 shares of the company on August 23 at a weighted average price of $26.44 per share. The transaction’s total consideration stands at $1.06 million.

As per TipRanks’ data, Yates has had a success rate of 50% in his transactions over the past year. Also, he has been able to generate an average return of 3% per transaction.

It is worth highlighting that the CEO’s move is in contrast to other key insiders of the company. Earlier this month, three executives, including Melody Birmingham, NI’s Executive Vice President, and NiSource Utilities’ President, sold a total of $646,636 worth of shares of the company.

Based on the purchases of these corporate insiders, TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity Tool shows that overall insider confidence in NiSource is currently Very Negative.

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is NI a Good Stock?

The company’s efforts to improve its financial position by disposing of non-core assets and taking prudent cost control measures are encouraging. Importantly, NiSource increased its quarterly dividend by 6% in February and currently has an attractive dividend yield of 3.71%. Overall, analysts are optimistic about the stock’s prospects.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NI

NiSource declares common and preferred stock dividends
Press ReleasesNiSource declares common and preferred stock dividends
21d ago
NI
NiSource raises FY23 EPS view to upper half of $1.54-$1.60, consensus $1.57
The FlyNiSource raises FY23 EPS view to upper half of $1.54-$1.60, consensus $1.57
26d ago
NI
NiSource reports Q2 EPS 11c, consensus 12c
The FlyNiSource reports Q2 EPS 11c, consensus 12c
26d ago
NI
More NI Latest News >

