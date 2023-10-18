Insider Trading: Cerevel (NASDAQ:CERE) Gains on Director’s Massive Buy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Insider Trading: Cerevel (NASDAQ:CERE) Gains on Director’s Massive Buy
Market News

Insider Trading: Cerevel (NASDAQ:CERE) Gains on Director’s Massive Buy

Story Highlights

One of Cerevel’s directors recently bought shares of the company worth $20 million. Let’s delve deeper into the insider’s move in this article.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) gained over 3% in yesterday’s extended trade after one of its Directors, Joseph Edelman, disclosed a massive buy transaction yesterday. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on developing therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Edelman, through his hedge fund Perceptive Advisors LLC, purchased 876,808 shares of CERE stock at a weighted average price of $22.81 per share on October 16. The transaction’s total value stands at about $20 million.

Importantly, the insider bought shares as part of Cerevel’s underwritten offering of 19.73 million shares, or about $450 million of its common stock.

As per the data collected by TipRanks, the insider has had a success rate of 83% in its transactions over the past three months, with an impressive average return of 121.1% per transaction.

Bullish Insider Confidence Signal

Overall, corporate insiders have bought Cerevel stock worth $22.5 million over the last three months. TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity Tool shows that insider confidence in Cerevel is currently Positive.

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is Cerevel Therapeutics a Buy?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings has multiple drugs in its development pipeline. Positive results from these trials could significantly enhance CERE stock’s performance. Also, the company’s financial position remains strong.

On TipRanks, CERE stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and four Holds. The average stock price target of $33.50 implies 47.4% upside potential. The stock is down more than 26% so far in 2023.

Importantly, hedge funds increased their holdings of CERE stock by buying 3.6 million shares in the last quarter. Furthermore, the stock has a TipRanks’ Smart Score of eight, indicating its potential to outperform market averages.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Cerevel Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates on Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Press ReleasesCerevel Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates on Wednesday, November 1, 2023
5d ago
CERE
Cerevel Therapeutics 19.73M share Spot Secondary priced at $22.81
The FlyCerevel Therapeutics 19.73M share Spot Secondary priced at $22.81
6d ago
CERE
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $450 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Press ReleasesCerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $450 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
6d ago
CERE
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >