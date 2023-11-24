tiprankstipranks
Insider Trading: Ackman's Hedge Fund Continues to Shower Love on Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)
Market News

Insider Trading: Ackman's Hedge Fund Continues to Shower Love on Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Story Highlights

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital has been steadily accumulating Howard Hughes stock for quite some time now. Recently, the hedge fund disclosed that it has purchased 173,722 million shares of HHH, raising its stake by 10.2%.

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., a director and more than 10% owner of Howard Hughes’ (NYSE:HHH) shares, continues to shower love on HHH stock. It is worth mentioning that the billionaire investor Bill Ackman is the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, a hedge fund management company. Also, he is the chairman of Howard Hughes’ board.

HHH is a real estate development and management company with a major focus on several master-planned communities (MPCs).

In the SEC filing, the hedge fund disclosed the purchase of 173,722 shares of Howard Hughes in multiple transactions, for a total value of $12.7 million. These purchases were made at prices ranging from $72.68 to $74.01. It is worth highlighting that Pershing Square Capital now owns HHH stock worth $1.34 billion.

Interestingly, Ackman’s passion for HHH seems to be only growing. This month, he bought shares of Howard Hughes worth $67.9 million. Following the recent purchase, the hedge fund management firm’s stake in HHH has increased by 10.2% to 18.53 million shares from 16.81 million shares, as per the latest 13F filing for the September quarter.

As per the data collected by TipRanks, Pershing’s performance track record shows a 45% success rate in the past three months, with an average return of 2.1% per transaction.

Is Howard Hughes Stock a Buy?

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about Howard Hughes. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five unanimous Buys. The average HHH stock price target of $95.20 implies 30.6% upside potential. Shares of the company have lost 4.3% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Insider Trading: Ackman's Hedge Fund Continues to Shower Love on Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)
