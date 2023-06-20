Innovative Eyewear Soars on Major Partnership for Reebok Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares are up in double digits today after the smart eyewear products provider teamed up with Authentic Brands Group to license Reebok smart eyewear.

Reebok is a global name providing products for athletes as well as consumers and is partnering with Lucyd, an Innovative Eyewear brand.

Harrison Gross, the CEO of Innovative Eyewear commented, “Our partnership with Authentic for Reebok represents a significant step towards revolutionizing the sports eyewear segment with the convenient access to info and audio content and freedom from reliance on phone screens made possible by our Bluetooth frame technologies.”

Next, Innovative Eyewear expects to launch the initial Reebok smart eyewear collection early next year.

Impressively, today’s price gains further build up on the 75% surge in Innovative Eyewear shares so far this year.

