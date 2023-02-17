INMD Dips after First Analyst Downgrade

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

INMD Dips after First Analyst Downgrade

For quite some time, InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had something of a hot streak going on with analyst ratings. However, this might start changing after an analyst downgraded it from Buy to Hold. The move hit the stock hard, as it’s down substantially in Friday afternoon trading.

The analyst in question, Needham’s Michael Matson, pivoted from Buy to Hold following InMode’s latest earnings report. Interestingly, InMode presented an impressive earnings report featuring $133.6 million in revenue for the December quarter. However, the growth rate started to slow, with just about 21% year-over-year growth compared to roughly 30% year-over-year growth in 2022’s first three quarters. Moreover, InMode’s full-year figures didn’t mesh with expectations either. EPS figures turned out to be a miss for the full year, coming in 6.4% lower than expected.

Matson noted that consumers were cutting back on aesthetics procedures, which is where InMode’s primary focus is, stating that InMode’s reduced growth rate came right at about the time studies showed that consumers were dialing back. Indeed, similar uncertainty cropped up for a company in the same field, Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP). This suggests a certain amount of trouble ahead for the entire sector.

Despite this, however, Wall Street is still strongly in support of InMode. Analyst consensus calls InMode stock a Strong Buy. Plus, it has 36.78% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $51.25 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on INMD

InMode price target raised to $45 from $44 at Barclays
The FlyInMode price target raised to $45 from $44 at Barclays
2d ago
INMD
InMode Up as Q4 Results Beat Estimates
INMD
InMode Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $133.6M Represents 21% Year-Over-Year Growth
INMD
More INMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on INMD

InMode price target raised to $45 from $44 at Barclays
The FlyInMode price target raised to $45 from $44 at Barclays
2d ago
INMD
InMode Up as Q4 Results Beat Estimates
Market NewsInMode Up as Q4 Results Beat Estimates
3d ago
INMD
InMode Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $133.6M Represents 21% Year-Over-Year Growth
Press ReleasesInMode Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $133.6M Represents 21% Year-Over-Year Growth
3d ago
INMD
More INMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >