Inland Real Estate Elects New Chairman, Honors Late Goodwin

Inland Real Estate ate Income Trust (INRE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Daniel L. Goodwin, the long-serving director and chairman of Inland Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., passed away on January 19, 2024. Following his passing, Robert D. Parks was elected by the board on January 23, 2024, to fill the vacancy as a director and also to serve as the new chairman. Mr. Parks, with a comprehensive background in real estate trust management and significant industry experience, will continue in this role until the 2024 annual meeting, where he is expected to stand for reelection.

