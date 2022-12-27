tiprankstipranks
Market News

Inflexible Apple Hits New Lows

Consumer electronics giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is facing some serious concerns from investors right now. One point features Apple’s upcoming product line and concerns about its lack of flexibility. The other major point features Apple’s current product line and how increasingly rare it’s becoming. Investors expressed their concerns with a slight drop in Apple’s share price today.

Thanks to today’s trading, Apple fell to levels it hadn’t seen since June 2021. That’s not specifically an indictment against Apple, however. Several major tech stocks saw a decline in today’s trading, which was only made worse by potential problems connected to iPhone availability for the holiday season. Normally, by now, Apple has almost struck a balance between available supply and demand. This year, however, Apple is somewhat behind the pivotal balance. That suggests a less-than-stellar quarter for Apple.

Nonetheless, the second major point is a far more specific issue. Reports revealed that Apple’s move toward “foldable products” isn’t going as far as some might like. Originally, a 10-inch tablet capable of folding may have served as a replacement for the iPad Mini lineup.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, noted that the odds of Apple bringing out a foldable iPad in 2025 were “unlikely.” Kuo also noted that a foldable iPad would also come with a higher price tag, which meant that Apple wasn’t likely to throw over its bargain-hunter market for those who want a folding tablet.

However, most of the analyst community is still well behind Apple, as analysts currently consider Apple a Strong Buy. Apple’s average price target of $179.10, meanwhile, gives it 37.74% upside potential.

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple facing $98M hit on back taxes in Japan, Nikkei reports
The FlyApple facing $98M hit on back taxes in Japan, Nikkei reports
1d ago
AAPL
Apple Stock: Expect Less iPhones Under the Xmas Tree This Year, Says J.P. Morgan
AAPL
Apple Hits 52-Week Low Ahead of Biden Decision
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

