Inflation Continues to Rise but Core CPI Remains Stable

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Inflation Continues to Rise but Core CPI Remains Stable

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report came in hotter than expected even as it appeared that inflation was cooling down at the end of 2022. Inflation increased 0.5% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis versus a rise of 0.1% in December. This was higher than consensus estimates of an increase of 0.4% in January.

Over the past year, the CPI Index increased by 6.4% before adjusting seasonally. This was the lowest yearly rise since the period ending October 2021.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) has changed its methodology for calculating CPI effective with the January report and has used consumption data during a one-year period. The BLS has also changed the spending weights used to calculate inflation. For example; the weightage given to the shelter component has risen to 34.4% from 32.9%.

An uptick in home prices was the largest contributor to the CPI index making up around 50% of the monthly all-items increase. The food index jumped by 0.5% in January with the energy index rose by 2%. Food inflation has been stubborn to get down with prices soaring by 10.1% year-over-year in January.

Excluding food and energy, core CPI rose by 0.4% versus expectations of an increase of 0.3%.

The Fed is watching the CPI index and other economic metrics closely to gauge whether hotter-than-expected inflation warrants a more aggressive stance when it comes to raising interest rates. Economists anticipate that the Fed is likely to raise its benchmark interest by half a percentage point or 50 basis points versus its current target range from 4.5% to 4.75%.

Stock market investors continue to expect a slower pace of rate hikes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in his press conference following the FOMC decision earlier this month that he expects “significant declines” in inflation this year. Futures were mixed following the CPI report.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

More Market News >