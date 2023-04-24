IN8bio Soars after Promising Drug Data

Shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) soared today after the biotech company shared some exciting news from the Phase 1 trial of INB-100, a new therapy for leukemia patients. During a recent meeting of European blood and marrow transplant experts, they reported that every patient treated with INB-100 was alive, without signs of disease progression, and in lasting remission as of April 21, 2023. This suggests that INB-100 could be a game-changer for patients with high-risk or relapsed AML and other blood cancers undergoing stem cell transplants.

The study found that INB-100 treatment led to a significant increase and persistence of special immune cells, called gamma-delta T cells, in patients for up to 180 days after treatment. Patients who received a higher dose of INB-100 experienced a much greater increase in these immune cells compared to those who didn’t receive the therapy. The trial also reported some mild side effects in all patients, which were manageable with steroid treatment.

All patients who received the therapy remained in remission, with one patient even staying disease-free for over three years. Dr. Joseph McGuirk, the study’s lead investigator, is encouraged by the results and believes that INB-100 could offer a new treatment option for high-risk patients. The trial is now expanding to include more patients, with updated results expected later this year.

A look at the past five trading days for INAB stock highlights the level of impact today’s news had on it. Indeed, shares jumped over 160% at the time of writing. As a result, investors are now up 125.4% during this timeframe.

