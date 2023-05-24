Immutep Blasts Up with Lung Cancer Treatment Success

A cure for cancer is one of the great Holy Grail developments of biotech stocks everywhere, and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) is no different. It’s actually closer along than some might think, thanks to some recent drug trials, and Immutep’s stock responded accordingly with a double-digit jump in Wednesday afternoon’s trading.

Immutep has been developing a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer for some time now. Known as eftilagimod, or efti in its shorter form, a phase 1 trial of the drug was recently undertaken, and good news emerged therein. Efti proved not only easily tolerated by patients but also showed good signs of being effective. The Frankfurt Institute of Clinical Cancer Research conducted the study, measuring its effectiveness when used alongside the current standard of anti-PD-1 and doublet chemotherapy together. The three treatments got a 67% overall response rate and, impressively, a 91% disease control rate.

Following this trial, which concluded about as successfully as anyone could ask for, the trial expanded to include 50 patients. New data from this trial should be available sometime in the next six months or so. Should it also produce solid results, then the phase 2 trials should follow and go smoothly after that. That could put Immutep in an excellent position going forward if it can successfully pass testing.

A look at the last five trading days for Immutep stock shows that it’s been volatile. It’s clear where the news about Immutep’s testing stepped in, but the jump that resulted only got Immutep shares back to where they were roughly five days ago.

Disclosure