Immutep Blasts Up with Lung Cancer Treatment Success

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Immutep Blasts Up with Lung Cancer Treatment Success

A cure for cancer is one of the great Holy Grail developments of biotech stocks everywhere, and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) is no different. It’s actually closer along than some might think, thanks to some recent drug trials, and Immutep’s stock responded accordingly with a double-digit jump in Wednesday afternoon’s trading.

Immutep has been developing a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer for some time now. Known as eftilagimod, or efti in its shorter form, a phase 1 trial of the drug was recently undertaken, and good news emerged therein. Efti proved not only easily tolerated by patients but also showed good signs of being effective. The Frankfurt Institute of Clinical Cancer Research conducted the study, measuring its effectiveness when used alongside the current standard of anti-PD-1 and doublet chemotherapy together. The three treatments got a 67% overall response rate and, impressively, a 91% disease control rate.

Following this trial, which concluded about as successfully as anyone could ask for, the trial expanded to include 50 patients. New data from this trial should be available sometime in the next six months or so. Should it also produce solid results, then the phase 2 trials should follow and go smoothly after that. That could put Immutep in an excellent position going forward if it can successfully pass testing.

A look at the last five trading days for Immutep stock shows that it’s been volatile. It’s clear where the news about Immutep’s testing stepped in, but the jump that resulted only got Immutep shares back to where they were roughly five days ago.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on IMMP

Immutep Soars with New Cancer Treatment
Market NewsImmutep Soars with New Cancer Treatment
7d ago
MRK
IMMP
Immutep’s Efti in Combination with Pembrolizumab Achieves Excellent Initial Overall Survival Benefit in 1st Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
IMMP
Immutep Receives Positive Feedback from FDA on Late-Stage Clinical Development of Eftilagimod Alpha in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
IMMP
More IMMP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on IMMP

Immutep Soars with New Cancer Treatment
Market NewsImmutep Soars with New Cancer Treatment
7d ago
MRK
IMMP
Immutep’s Efti in Combination with Pembrolizumab Achieves Excellent Initial Overall Survival Benefit in 1st Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Press ReleasesImmutep’s Efti in Combination with Pembrolizumab Achieves Excellent Initial Overall Survival Benefit in 1st Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
7d ago
IMMP
Immutep Receives Positive Feedback from FDA on Late-Stage Clinical Development of Eftilagimod Alpha in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Press ReleasesImmutep Receives Positive Feedback from FDA on Late-Stage Clinical Development of Eftilagimod Alpha in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
8d ago
IMMP
More IMMP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >