Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy

Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101).

The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first 20 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma indicated an 85% overall response rate (ORR) and 71% showed a complete response/stringent complete response (CR/sCR).

Furthermore, IMMX stated in its press release, “NXC-201 also produced 100% ORR and 100% organ response rate in 4 relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients.”

IMMX also announced the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexcella to look at the development and potential commercialization of NXC-201.

The biopharma company expects that the “formation of Nexcella is expected to have a minimal impact on Immix Biopharma’s financial position, as Nexcella, Inc is expected to be an independently financed company.”

Shares of IMMX have tanked by more than 70% this year.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on IMMX

Immix Biopharma announces patient dosing in Phase 1b/2a IMX-110 trial
The FlyImmix Biopharma announces patient dosing in Phase 1b/2a IMX-110 trial
1d ago
IMMX
Immix Biopharma Announces Patient Dosing in Ongoing Phase 1b/2a IMX-110 Monotherapy Clinical Trial
IMMX
Immix Biopharma releases, ships scaled-up batches of IMX-110
IMMX
More IMMX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on IMMX

Immix Biopharma announces patient dosing in Phase 1b/2a IMX-110 trial
The FlyImmix Biopharma announces patient dosing in Phase 1b/2a IMX-110 trial
1d ago
IMMX
Immix Biopharma Announces Patient Dosing in Ongoing Phase 1b/2a IMX-110 Monotherapy Clinical Trial
Press ReleasesImmix Biopharma Announces Patient Dosing in Ongoing Phase 1b/2a IMX-110 Monotherapy Clinical Trial
1d ago
IMMX
Immix Biopharma releases, ships scaled-up batches of IMX-110
The FlyImmix Biopharma releases, ships scaled-up batches of IMX-110
2d ago
IMMX
More IMMX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >