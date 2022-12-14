Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy

Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101).

The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first 20 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma indicated an 85% overall response rate (ORR) and 71% showed a complete response/stringent complete response (CR/sCR).

Furthermore, IMMX stated in its press release, “NXC-201 also produced 100% ORR and 100% organ response rate in 4 relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients.”

IMMX also announced the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexcella to look at the development and potential commercialization of NXC-201.

The biopharma company expects that the “formation of Nexcella is expected to have a minimal impact on Immix Biopharma’s financial position, as Nexcella, Inc is expected to be an independently financed company.”

Shares of IMMX have tanked by more than 70% this year.