Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN): Bringing Back Old CEOs Is the Latest Fad

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN): Bringing Back Old CEOs Is the Latest Fad

Story Highlights

Activist Carl Icahn is waging a proxy fight with Illumina while also trying to oust the current CEO. Icahn believes bringing back the former CEO will help the company wade through troubled waters efficiently.

As the saying goes, “Old is Gold,” a lot of companies that are undergoing strategic changes are bringing back their old CEOs to navigate the companies through the challenges. On March 13, shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) plunged on the news that activist investor Carl Icahn may lock horns in a proxy fight. After failed attempts, Icahn is now pushing to bring back former CEO Jay Flatley to take the reins of the biotechnology company. ILMN stock ended the day up 3.8% on the news.

In a recent interview, billionaire investor Icahn prompted bringing back Flatley as Illumina faces the critical task of divesting a cancer-test developer, Grail, acquired in 2021. Illumina’s acquisition of Grail had antitrust concerns, yet the gene sequencing company went ahead with the deal. “This is an urgent moment for the company and they need someone who knows what they’re doing to fix the situation,” Icahn said of bringing back Flatley.

The Grail deal was accomplished under current CEO Francis DeSouza’s supervision, and hence, Icahn naturally wants him out. Flatley also blames DeSouza for overpaying for the Grail acquisition. Thus, it is highly likely both Icahn and Flatley share the same sentiment about the deal.

On the one hand, Illumina thinks that Grail will be of tremendous value once its cancer-testing blood screeners prove successful by 2024. Icahn, on the other hand, believes that retaining Grail may prove to be costly for Illumina. “They don’t have the money, and especially in this environment, they won’t be able to keep funding this money-losing business,” Icahn said.

Icahn also suggested possibilities for liquidating Grail. One of the most preferred ones is through a “rights offering” to Illumina’s current shareholders. “It’s a way to allow Illumina shareholders to get the benefit of buying Grail at a possible bargain price or sell their rights and get a benefit in this fashion,” Icahn concluded.

Icahn’s strategy follows the recently announced comeback of Bob Iger as CEO of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Similarly, Swiss investment banking giant UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is bringing back former CEO Sergio P. Ermotti to lead the bank as it navigates through the acquisition of failed lender Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). The basis for bringing back former CEOs to tackle challenging situations is simple: they have “been there, done that” and have been instrumental in the past in making the companies reach their current grandeur.

Is ILMN a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, ILMN stock has a Hold consensus rating as analysts await a plausible outcome for the Grail divestment and settlement with Icahn’s proxy fight. Further, the average Illumina price forecast of $238.29 implies 7.3% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has gained 10.5% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ILMN

Illumina says Icahn nominees ‘lack relevant skills and experience’
The FlyIllumina says Icahn nominees ‘lack relevant skills and experience’
6d ago
ILMN
Icahn to investigate ‘massive value destruction’ by Illumina
ILMN
Illumina says Icahn’s nominees ‘lack relevant skills and experience’
ILMN
More ILMN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ILMN

Illumina says Icahn nominees ‘lack relevant skills and experience’
The FlyIllumina says Icahn nominees ‘lack relevant skills and experience’
6d ago
ILMN
Icahn to investigate ‘massive value destruction’ by Illumina
The FlyIcahn to investigate ‘massive value destruction’ by Illumina
6d ago
ILMN
Illumina says Icahn’s nominees ‘lack relevant skills and experience’
The FlyIllumina says Icahn’s nominees ‘lack relevant skills and experience’
10d ago
ILMN
More ILMN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >