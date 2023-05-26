Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN): A Major Victory for Carl Icahn’s Activism

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN): A Major Victory for Carl Icahn’s Activism

Story Highlights

Illumina and activist investor Carl Icahn have been engaged in a long-standing proxy battle. Yesterday, Illumina’s shareholders voted in favor of Icahn’s nominee and displayed their disapproval of Illumina’s actions.

Shareholders of the world’s largest gene sequencing company Illumina, (NASDAQ:ILMN), have proven their disapproval of the board’s past decisions by ousting Chairman John Thompson at the annual shareholder meeting yesterday. Instead, they voted in favor of activist investor Carl Icahn’s nominee, Andrew Teno, marking a first-of-its-kind victory for activism at a company of this scale. Following the news, ILMN stock fell to its lowest lows since 2023 and ended the day down by nearly 9%.

Further, shareholders held their votes for the other two nominees of Icahn, owing to which Illumina’s current CEO Francis DeSouza and director Robert Epstein were re-elected to their posts. The new chairman of the board will be selected later. Additionally, shareholders voted against the company’s 2022 compensation packages, which included awarding DeSouza $26.7 million in total pay.

Icahn currently owns roughly 1.4% of ILMN. However, his proxy battle with Illumina has been long-standing, with the heart of the matter being Illumina’s 2021 purchase of Grail without the consent of the European Union and U.S. regulators. The outcome of the latest shareholder votes clearly shows their disapproval of the company’s actions and threatens further changes if Illumina does not get to work instantly.

In response to the votes, Illumina said in a statement, “We appreciate the constructive shareholder feedback throughout this process and are committed to delivering on our plan to accelerate shareholder value creation.”

In April 2023, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered Illumina to unwind its $7 billion acquisition of cancer detective test maker Grail for antitrust concerns. In December 2022, the EU ordered Illumina to divest Grail or face a penalty of $453 million. Meanwhile, Illumina is contesting the orders of both the FTC and the EU in court.

Is Illumina a Good Stock to Buy?

Illumina is a leader in DNA sequencing and has promising prospects. On TipRanks, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, four Holds, and two Sell ratings. Also, the average Illumina price target of $242.50 implies 25.3% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, ILMN stock has lost 3.7% so far this year.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ILMN

Illumina says Icahn’s campaign ‘spreading false information’
The FlyIllumina says Icahn’s campaign ‘spreading false information’
25d ago
ILMN
Icahn says board nominees to help keep Illumina from ‘sinking further’
ILMN
Illumina price target raised to $265 from $235 at Stifel
ILMN
More ILMN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ILMN

Illumina says Icahn’s campaign ‘spreading false information’
The FlyIllumina says Icahn’s campaign ‘spreading false information’
25d ago
ILMN
Icahn says board nominees to help keep Illumina from ‘sinking further’
The FlyIcahn says board nominees to help keep Illumina from ‘sinking further’
28d ago
ILMN
Illumina price target raised to $265 from $235 at Stifel
The FlyIllumina price target raised to $265 from $235 at Stifel
30d ago
ILMN
More ILMN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >