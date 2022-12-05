Iger’s Return Could Revive Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Tax Benefits

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Iger’s Return Could Revive Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Tax Benefits

Story Highlights

Disney’s Florida theme park may have its “special district status” restored thanks to the cordial ties between current CEO Robert Iger and the local lawmakers. If approved, it would benefit both Disney and the local counties.

The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) theme park in Florida may finally escape the revocation of its special tax status under its newly reinstated CEO, Robert Iger. Iger is known to have a more neutral stance in state politics, which is preferred by many lawmakers. Disney’s theme park in Florida enjoyed several exemptions and tax benefits under the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

A slew of remarks by ex-CEO Bob Chapek earlier this year irked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who then decided to rip off Disney’s “special district status,” which would be effective June 1, 2023. However, there is hope under CEO Iger that the decision could be revoked.

No deal is underway yet, but there are chances that a new district would be formed, albeit with lesser benefits. Disney’s special status also helps its two adjoining counties run their local services, as Disney pays taxes to them directly. So, it is in the best interest of both the state and Disney to have the latter’s special status reinstated.

A spokesperson for Governor DeSantis said, “The governor was right to champion removing the extraordinary benefit given to one company… We will have an even playing field for businesses in Florida, and the state certainly owes no special favors to one company.” He also added, “Disney’s debts will not fall on the taxpayers of Florida. A plan is in the works and will be released soon.”

Is Disney Good to Invest In?

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about Disney’s stock trajectory. On TipRanks, DIS stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and four Holds. The average Walt Disney price forecast of $121.35 implies 22.1% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 36.6% so far this year.

From the valuation perspective too, Disney stock is trading at a forward Price/Sales (P/S fwd) multiple of 1.99x, which is lower than its historical five-year average of 3.25x, reflecting that the company has substantial room for growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on DIS

Should You Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS) Now That CEO Iger Is Back?
Stock Analysis & IdeasShould You Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS) Now That CEO Iger Is Back?
21h ago
DIS
Bet On It: Churchill Downs pact brings betting on horse racing to DraftKings
BX
BYD
Florida lawmakers seek compromise to let Disney keep tax arrangement, FT says
DIS
More DIS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on DIS

Should You Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS) Now That CEO Iger Is Back?
Stock Analysis & IdeasShould You Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS) Now That CEO Iger Is Back?
21h ago
DIS
Bet On It: Churchill Downs pact brings betting on horse racing to DraftKings
The FlyBet On It: Churchill Downs pact brings betting on horse racing to DraftKings
2d ago
BX
BYD
Florida lawmakers seek compromise to let Disney keep tax arrangement, FT says
The FlyFlorida lawmakers seek compromise to let Disney keep tax arrangement, FT says
3d ago
DIS
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >