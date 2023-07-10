IEP Stock Rises; Banks Offer Carl Icahn Some Relief After Short Seller Saga

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

IEP Stock Rises; Banks Offer Carl Icahn Some Relief After Short Seller Saga

Story Highlights

IEP stock was up after a Wall Street Journal report stated that Carl Icahn entered into amended agreements with banks that helped in untying his personal loans from the trading price of Icahn Enterprises’ shares.

After months of negotiations, activist investor Carl Icahn and some major banks finalized amended agreements on Sunday that untie his personal loans from the trading price of the shares of his company Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), the Wall Street Journal reported. IEP shares were up about 5% in Monday’s pre-market trading but have lost over 40% of their value since short-seller Hindenburg flagged some concerns in May.

Among other issues, Hindenburg said that Icahn’s pledge of about 60% of his stake in IEP as collateral for margin loans is risky because such a form of financing could trigger margin calls if the stock declines. The report noted that Icahn has $3.7 billion in loans and hasn’t yet liquidated his investments to satisfy margin calls.

To address the concern over margin loans, Icahn has now agreed to provide additional collateral as IEP stock has significantly declined. The additional collateral of about $6 billion includes $2 billion of Icahn’s funds.

Further, Icahn has agreed to a repayment plan, pursuant to which he will pay the banks $500 million in September, eight quarterly payments of $87.5 million a year after that, and the remaining $2.5 billion three years from now. The report noted that the only thing that could now cause a margin call is movement in the net asset value of Icahn’s investments, comprising companies and stocks.

Overall, the amended agreements will take the pressure off IEP shares as they would help in avoiding the forced sell-off of the stock to meet margin calls.  

In its May report, Hindenburg accused Icahn Enterprises of inflating asset valuations. IEP shares have declined 43% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on IEP

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
4d ago
AMC
APE
Icahn Enterprises put volume heavy and directionally bearish
IEP
Icahn Enterprises Considered Fundraising Plans before Hindenburg Report
IEP
More IEP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on IEP

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
4d ago
AMC
APE
Icahn Enterprises put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyIcahn Enterprises put volume heavy and directionally bearish
24d ago
IEP
Icahn Enterprises Considered Fundraising Plans before Hindenburg Report
Market NewsIcahn Enterprises Considered Fundraising Plans before Hindenburg Report
1M ago
IEP
More IEP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >