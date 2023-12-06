IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) Streak of Gains Couldn’t Last Two Weeks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) Streak of Gains Couldn’t Last Two Weeks
Market News

IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) Streak of Gains Couldn’t Last Two Weeks

Story Highlights

IBM slips slightly, breaking a nine-day streak of wins despite several new advances lined up.

Today is a dark, yet familiar, day for IBM (NYSE:IBM). For the last nine sessions now, IBM has seen its share price rise on a variety of reasons. But today—unless something changes in a matter of minutes—IBM will end the day down, albeit fractionally, for the first time in the last nine sessions.

IBM made steady advances, never picking up much, but never losing in that entire nine-day run, either. In fact, after those nine days had passed, IBM was up around 4.86%, reports noted. Moreover, shares are actually approaching highs not seen since before the pandemic, back in January 2018. IBM also featured more gains than declines in all of November, with 15 sessions showing upward momentum and only six on the decline.

New Advancements (Should) Bring New Advances

So what was the deal with IBM’s impressive upward momentum? And why did that momentum suddenly—if only slightly—stop today? Well, IBM has made quite a few noteworthy advancements in recent days. In fact, just recently, word emerged about IBM’s newest advances in quantum computing. That word featured plenty of advances, both current and forthcoming. It included new processors, new computing systems to put those processors to work, and even some new application programming interfaces (APIs) to help generate useful tools for those computers and processors. IBM also rolled out something for the cryptocurrency market: the Offline Signing Applicator, a new kind of cold-storage technology that reduces risk to crypto assets kept in storage as opposed to actively traded. These tools might go quite some way to keeping IBM’s upward momentum going, something that’s been sorely needed as more firms entered its market over the last few decades.

Is IBM a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on IBM stock based on three Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 14.25% rally in its share price over the past year, the average IBM price target of $154.50 per share implies 3.58% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) Streak of Gains Couldn’t Last Two Weeks
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >