IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Soars 24% after $282M Asset Sale

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Soars 24% after $282M Asset Sale

Story Highlights

IAMGOLD stock soared after announcing an asset sale and additional funding. Both of these developments will help the company be capitalized for its Côté Gold Project construction.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG), a Canadian gold production and exploration company, soared over 24% today after announcing that it’s selling some of its assets to Moroccan company Managem for $282 million. Note: all figures in this article are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Separately, IMG also announced that it received $340 million in extra funding from Sumitomo Metal Mining to complete its Côté Gold Project.

The assets IAMGOLD sold are located in Mali, Senegal, and Guinea. The company stated that the funds received from the sale and the additional funding from Sumitomo are enough to sustain the completion of the Côté Gold Project, which is expected to be in production in early 2024. The transactions are expected to close between Q2 and Q3 of next year.

Regarding the funding from Sumitomo Metal Mining, IMG will be giving Sumitomo a ~10% stake in Côté as the $340 million of funding comes in. IMG will also have the ability to repurchase its stake between November 30, 2023, and November 30, 2026, subject to certain terms. Additionally, IAMGOLD will continue operating the mine itself.

Is IAMGOLD Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, IMG stock comes in as a Hold based on one Buy, four Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average IMG stock price target of C$2.89 implies 7.05% downside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on IAG

IAMGold price target raised to C$2.50 from C$2.25 at National Bank
The FlyIAMGold price target raised to C$2.50 from C$2.25 at National Bank
1M ago
IAG
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
IAG
LFG
More IAG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on IAG

IAMGold price target raised to C$2.50 from C$2.25 at National Bank
The FlyIAMGold price target raised to C$2.50 from C$2.25 at National Bank
1M ago
IAG
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
1M ago
IAG
LFG
More IAG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >