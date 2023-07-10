Hyzon Motors Clinches Key Milestone; Anticipates Production in 2024

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell and zero-emissions solutions provider Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) are in focus today after the company announced it has successfully assembled and tested its first nine B-Sample 200KW fuel cell systems.

With this achievement, the company is now on schedule to begin the production and commercialization of its fuel cell systems next year. Further, this milestone is a key step toward the tooling and production of its C-Samples as well.

Hyzon is also installing additional fuel and semi-automation equipment to boost its fuel cell manufacturing and expects to complete the final 16 B-Samples and begin the production of C-Samples in the second half of this year.

Moreover, the company’s 200KW fuel cell systems are expected to lower costs by 25% while also being 30% lower in volume and weight as compared to current industry standards.

Hyzon shares have tanked nearly 70% over the past year. At the same time, short interest in the stock still remains elevated at about 25.4% at present.

Read full Disclosure