Huntington Ingalls Shares (NYSE: HII) Fall 7% after Analyst Downgrade

Shares of shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII) are down roughly 7% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to an analyst downgrade from Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

Analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded the stock to a Sell, citing underwhelming shipbuilding growth of 3% despite the enormous funding to modernize U.S. Navy fleets.

Is HII Stock a Good Buy?

HII stock has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, two Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average HII stock price target of $272.75 implies 19.92% upside potential.

Disclosure