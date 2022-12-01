Deal Brewing Between HPE and NTNX; To Fortify Cloud Offerings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Deal Brewing Between HPE and NTNX; To Fortify Cloud Offerings

Story Highlights

HPE is showing interest in acquiring Nutanix, as per a report. Acquisitions have been a part of HPE’s strategy to accelerate growth.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company, has expressed interest in acquiring Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. However, the report highlighted that these companies have yet to reach an agreement. 

HPE focuses on strategic acquisitions to accelerate its growth, fill its product portfolio gaps, and strengthen its competitive positioning. Nutanix, which is a cloud computing company, appears to be a natural fit for the company. 

Both companies have previously formed alliances to provide hybrid cloud as a service. Later, they extended the collaboration with a new database as a service offering to capitalize on hybrid cloud and multi-cloud adoption.

HPE recently delivered Q4 financials, wherein revenues increased by 7% to $7.9 billion, its second-highest quarterly revenue on a continuing operations basis (learn more about HPE’s financials here). Moreover, Nutanix delivered 15% year-over-year growth in its revenues in Q1 of Fiscal 2023. 

Is HPE a Buy or Sell?

HPE stock recovered its lost ground in 2022 and is up about 8.2% on a year-to-date basis. Further, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on five Buy, four Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ price target of $15.91 implies a 5.2% upside potential.

Importantly, hedge funds sold 47.2M HPE stock last quarter. However, HPE stock commands an Outperform Smart Score of eight on TipRanks. 

Is Nutanix a Good Stock to Buy?

Nutanix stock received eight Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $28.70 implies 1.6% upside potential.

Our data shows that hedge funds acquired 782.7K NTNX stock last quarter. Also, NTNX stock sports an Outperform Smart Score of eight on TipRanks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on HPE

HP Enterprise price target raised to $18 from $17 at Barclays
The FlyHP Enterprise price target raised to $18 from $17 at Barclays
1d ago
HPE
HP Enterprise backs FY23 EPS view $1.96-$2.04, consensus $2.03
HPE
HP Enterprise sees Q1 adjusted EPS 50c-58c, consensus 49c
HPE
More HPE Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on HPE

HP Enterprise price target raised to $18 from $17 at Barclays
The FlyHP Enterprise price target raised to $18 from $17 at Barclays
1d ago
HPE
HP Enterprise backs FY23 EPS view $1.96-$2.04, consensus $2.03
The FlyHP Enterprise backs FY23 EPS view $1.96-$2.04, consensus $2.03
2d ago
HPE
HP Enterprise sees Q1 adjusted EPS 50c-58c, consensus 49c
The FlyHP Enterprise sees Q1 adjusted EPS 50c-58c, consensus 49c
2d ago
HPE
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >