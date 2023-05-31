HP (NYSE:HPQ) Drops on Mixed Q2 Results; Analysts Remain Sidelined

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

HP (NYSE:HPQ) Drops on Mixed Q2 Results; Analysts Remain Sidelined

Story Highlights

HPQ stock slides on lower-than-expected revenues. Wall Street maintains a Hold on HPQ stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock is down about 4.9% in the pre-market session on Wednesday following its mixed second-quarter results. The manufacturer of personal computing, printing products, and accessories delivered better-than-expected bottom-line results on the back of cost-cutting initiatives and an improved mix. However, the demand-constrained environment and industry-wide inventory issues weighed on its sales. Given the soft demand trends, Wall Street analysts remain sidelined on HPQ stock. 

HPQ’s top line is taking a hit due to industry-wide headwinds that include corporate budget tightening and a slowdown in consumer demand. Further, competitive pricing remains a drag. While lower revenues and higher interest rates are taking a toll on its profitability, the company is focusing on reducing costs and improving its mix to cushion its bottom line. 

While the demand environment remains challenging, HP announced that it reduced its channel inventory in Q2, which is positive. In addition, the company expects the industry-wide channel inventory to normalize in Q3. 

Coming out of the Q2 conference call, Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Ng reiterated a Hold recommendation on HPQ stock. While the analyst is optimistic about the improvement in the PC market, the weakness in the Printing segment keeps him sidelined. 

Nonetheless, the analyst raised his earnings estimates for the next several Fiscal years as he expects the company to aggressively buyback shares. 

HPQ has paused buybacks. However, given its strong free cash generation capabilities and focus on returning cash to its shareholders, the company could soon resume share repurchases. During the earnings conference call, HPQ’s management stated that the company could start buying back shares in Q4. 

Is HPQ Stock a Buy or Sell?

Given the slowdown in demand, Wall Street remains sidelined on HPQ stock. It has received one Buy, Four Hold, and one Sell recommendation for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ 12-month average price target of $30 implies 3.01% downside potential from current levels.

According to TipRanks data, the most accurate analyst for HPQ stock is Wamsi Mohan of Bank of America Securities. Copying his trades on HPQ stock and holding each position for one year could result in 50% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 6.24% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on HPQ

HP Slips after Revenue Miss
Market NewsHP Slips after Revenue Miss
14h ago
HPQ
HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
HPQ
Warren Buffett and J.P. Morgan Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks
COF
HPQ
More HPQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HPQ

HP Slips after Revenue Miss
Market NewsHP Slips after Revenue Miss
14h ago
HPQ
HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
Press ReleasesHP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
15h ago
HPQ
Warren Buffett and J.P. Morgan Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasWarren Buffett and J.P. Morgan Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks
15d ago
COF
HPQ
More HPQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >