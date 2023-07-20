Unearthing the Benefits of TipRanks’ Dividend Pages 

How to Use the Dividend Calculator

Dividends are payments that publicly traded companies make to their shareholders. Companies that offer dividends share their profits with their investors. A company’s board of directors decides on the frequency and amount of dividend per share to be paid to shareholders. Dividends are a great way to earn recurring income from a stock investment. For those investors who seek to earn regular income and are not chasing enormous stock price appreciation, dividend stocks are some of the best investment options. What’s more, dividends protect you against market volatility.

TipRanks offers a fully loaded dividend calculator mechanism. To navigate to this page, go to Dividends – Dividend Calculator. On this page, you will find a dividend calculator that allows you to calculate the various parameters such as dividend yield, projected annual payout, and total dividend payment, according to your investment criteria.

To calculate the expected income of any dividend stock, (meaning, any stock that offers its investors dividend payments), follow the steps listed below:

Insert the name of the stock – this step automatically fills out a few relevant fields such as the current Share Price, Expected Dividend Yield, dividend Distribution Frequency, and the payout method, which is either a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) or cash/ check payout.

Insert the number of shares you plan to purchase

Select the investment holding period

Optional: you can change the Expected Annual Dividend Increase (in % terms) and the Expected Annual Share Price Increase (in % terms), as well as choose to see the result with or without DRIP (when the company pays dividends, they are automatically reinvested into the stock.)

Finally, click on the Calculate My Returns button, and the dividend calculator will populate the figures based on your inputs at the end of the selected investment holding period. The end-of-period projections show you the End Balance, Total Return, Average Annual Return, Annual Dividend Income, Total Dividend Payment, and Yield on Cost.

You can also use the calculator to measure expected income based on your own terms. To do this:

Choose a share price

Adjust the number of shares

Insert expected dividend yield

Select dividend distribution frequency and click on Calculate My Returns

You can adjust your calculations, for example by changing the Investment Amount, the Number of Shares, Annual Contribution, Dividend Tax Rate, an Expected Annual Dividend Increase, Expected Annual Share Price Increase, and Payment Type (dividend reinvestment plan or without DRIP) to see how these changes would affect returns.

As you scroll down the page, you can see a table giving a breakdown of your dividend income schedule in a tabular format. Here you will see the Year, Shares Owned, Annual Dividend Per Share, Annual Dividend (in $ terms), Compound Frequency, Annual Contribution, Year-End Shares Owned, Year-End Stock Price, and New Balance.

You can even calculate dividends for Canadian, U.K., Australian, German, Spain, and Singapore dividend stocks. Additionally, you will see a daily list of all companies on their respective Ex-Dividend Dates along with the Amount, Yield, and Payment Date.

How to Use the Dividend Stock Comparison Tool

Several companies reward shareholders with regular and handsome dividend payments. As an investor, you can be spoiled for choice and have difficulty deciding which one is the best dividend-paying stock for you. Well, TipRanks makes this easier for you with its Dividend Stock Comparison Tool. You can compare several dividend stocks on this page and decide which one suits you the best. By comparing a company’s dividend information alongside the various TipRanks tools such as analyst price target and consensus view on the stock, you can make an informed decision about whether the stock is worth investing in.

For instance, consider a dividend stock that may be poised for negative price movement and has a Sell consensus rating by Wall Street analysts. Those factors could imply that in the event of underperformance, the company’s board might choose to pause the dividend payments in the future. In such cases, it would be advisable to steer clear of the stock and select a more appropriate one.

To navigate to the Dividend Stock Comparison Tool, go to Dividends – Dividend Stock Comparison. On this page, you will find the top ten most trending and highest-paying dividend stocks on TipRanks’ database.

By default, the list will show you the Stock Ticker Name, the latest closing Price, Price Change (1 day), Analyst Price Target on the stock, Analyst Consensus on the stock, Volume of shares traded, Market Cap of the company, Dividend Yield, the TipRanks Smart Score for the stock, links to the latest Articles on TipRanks, and the option to Follow the stock. You can customize the tabs to compare the stocks based on any of TipRanks’ unique tools. Additionally, you can choose to compare the dividend-paying stocks based on TipRanks Essentials tools, Dividend information, Earnings information, Technical parameters, and Performance (daily/monthly/yearly/year-to-date).

Further down on the page, you can see the price Performance Comparison of the stocks in the list over a period and study how the stocks have been performing historically. Additionally, you can see a section on the Dividend Stocks Latest News. You can click on any news headline you like and read it further.

As you scroll down further, you will see the most Recent Analyst Ratings of Dividend Stocks. By going through this section, you can analyze if any analysts have recently changed their stance on the stock’s trajectory and why. And finally, you will see the details of the Most Recent Earnings of Dividend Stocks.

How to Use the Best Dividend Stocks Tool

To make your investing research easier, we have curated a list of the Best Dividend Stocks from various geographies, wherein we feature the top dividend-paying stocks on the market. The list comprises dividend-paying stocks that have a TipRanks Smart Score of Perfect 10. This makes these stocks a safer bet, given their high chances of outperforming market expectations.

To navigate to this page, go to Dividends – Best Dividend Stocks. You can choose to see the list sorted as per the Market Cap (Mega/Large/Medium/Small/Micro) or based on the Sector. Please note, the list is dynamic and could change daily based on the changes in the stock’s Smart Score.

On the list, you will see the Name of the company and stock ticker, the latest stock Price & Change for one day, the Analyst Price Target for the stock, the per share Dividend Amount on the stock, the related Dividend Yield, the Analyst Consensus on the stock, Market Cap, Yearly Gain (or loss) in price, and the Smart Score of Perfect 10.

You can sort the list in ascending or descending order on the basis of any one of the criteria. As with all TipRanks tools, you can select the geography for which you wish to see the list of the Best Dividend Stocks. Plus, you can download the data in Excel.

By studying this list, you can easily analyze which dividend-paying stocks are high on the analysts’ radar, as indicated by their consensus and price targets. Also, you can scan the dividend amounts and yields to choose the best from the available options. As mentioned earlier, since all these dividend stocks have a Smart Score of Perfect 10, these are highly likely to outperform market expectations and could be considered good income-generating stocks to add to your portfolio.

How to Use the Dividend Returns Comparison Tool

Similarly, to the Dividend Comparison Tool, TipRanks also hosts a Dividend Returns Comparison Tool, to aid you in comparing the potential dividend return of different stocks. The tool is simple to use, and you could choose a list of stocks for which you want to compare the dividend returns. By studying the different dividends and total returns earned after a specific period, you can decide upon the best stock to be added to your portfolio.

To navigate to this page, go to Dividends – Dividend Returns Comparison. To start comparing the returns of your choice of dividend-paying stocks, first select the stocks that you want to study. Enter the Company Name or Ticker symbol of the stocks in the space provided. Please note, the list will accept only those stocks that pay dividends at the time of your research.

Next, simply enter an Investment Amount, the expected Holding Period (in years), and whether or not you wish to re-invest your dividends via DRIP (Dividend Reinvestment Plan) in the boxes provided. After entering the relevant information, click on Calculate, and voila, TipRanks will calculate the Total Return and all the valid dividend-related data for the stocks chosen by you.

The list comprises several fields. These include the ticker Symbol of chosen stocks, the respective Company Name, the latest Price of the stock, 1Y Stock Gain (or loss) in % terms, the calculated Dividend Yield, number of Start Shares, the number of End Shares, related Annual Income, End Balance of the investment amount in dollars, Total Dividends earned at period end, and Total Return earned at period end.

How to Use the Best High Yield Dividend Stocks Tool

Are you chasing regular income-earning stocks? Well, just receiving dividends may not be sufficient. It is equally as important to choose stocks that have a high dividend yield. To improve your stock-picking prowess in regard to dividend stocks, we curated a list of the best high dividend-yielding stocks on TipRanks.

A dividend yield is considered an effective barometer when comparing dividend-paying stocks. It is difficult to decide if a stock is paying better dividends than other stocks, based only on the absolute dollar amount of dividends. The dividend yield is a percentage that shows the annual dividend payout relative to the share price. It offers a way to understand dividends as a proportion of your investment and is a good tool for comparing dividend stocks.

Dividend Yield = Dividend Amount x Dividends Per Year

Initial Share Price

To navigate to this page, go to Dividends – Best High Yield Dividend Stocks. You can choose to see the list sorted as per the Market Cap (Mega/Large/Medium/Small/Micro) or based on the Sector. On this page, you will see a list of the highest dividend-yielding stocks (yielding more than 5%) to date. The list is dynamic and changes with adjustments in the stock’s dividend yields.

The table displays the Name of the company and ticker symbol, the latest stock Price & Change for one day, the Analyst Price Target on stocks, the per share Dividend Amount, the current Dividend Yield on stocks, the Analyst Consensus on stocks, the current Market Cap of stocks, the Yearly Gain (or loss), and the TipRanks Smart Score (mostly 8, 9 or Perfect 10 stocks).

If you are an income investor, this list can help you to easily scan which stocks are paying the highest dividend yield currently and decide to add them to your portfolio. Also, you can sort the list in ascending or descending order on the basis of any one of the criteria. As with all TipRanks tools, you can select the geography for which you wish to see the list of the Best High Yield Dividend Stocks. Plus, you can download the data in Excel.

How to Find the Latest Dividend News

If you have decided to invest in dividend-paying stocks and receive a regular income, it is advisable to follow the latest news related to these stocks. TipRanks has a special page dedicated to news for dividend-paying stocks. To navigate to the page, go to News – Dividend Stock News.

Visiting the Dividend Stock News page daily will help you stay updated on the latest happenings on dividend stocks. You can continue your research journey by staying abreast of the latest news and deciding on your investment choices accordingly. You can click on any news headline you like and read it further. Any positive news will boost confidence in the stock’s trajectory and dividend-paying ability, while the opposite holds true for any negative news. You can also navigate to this page by scrolling down on the Dividend Stocks Comparison page.

How to Use the Smart Portfolio Dividend Analysis in Your Investment Strategy

Have you created your portfolio yet on the TipRanks Smart Portfolio tool? While the Smart Portfolio helps you stay updated with the performance of your portfolio, it also offers several comparison techniques to help you understand why and how your portfolio performance can be improved. One of these factors is the performance of dividend-paying stocks, along with their contribution to your portfolio. Not only do dividend stocks pay regular income, but they also help you to protect your investment during market volatility. Irrespective of your risk-return appetite, you should consider having at least a part of your portfolio in dividend stocks.

So, here’s one way in which TipRanks helps you to analyze your portfolio’s investment strategy. In your Smart Portfolio, go to the Analysis section. On the page, you will find the Stock Distribution section under which you have the option to study the portfolio distribution By Dividend. When you click on the tab, you will see the percentage distribution from dividend-paying stocks (Positive >0%) against No Dividend stocks. Alongside that, you will find the top five company names of Major Holdings for the respective dividend-paying and non-dividend-paying stocks. Additionally, under the Positive dividend-paying stocks list, you will see the Dividend Yield of each stock.

When you scroll down further, you will see the Portfolio Dividends tab. Under this tab, you can see the My Top Dividend Stocks from your portfolio, along with the Yield. Plus, you will see the Upcoming Dividends and Ex-Dividend Dates for your portfolio of companies. And you will see the Estimated Annual Dividend Payment based on your current holdings.

Analyzing this data will help you strategically decide if you want to increase or decrease the contribution of dividend stocks to your portfolio. You can also decide to replace the lower dividend yield stocks with better yield stocks and reshuffle your portfolio accordingly. TipRanks provides you with all this information on a single page to help you align your portfolio with your investment goals.

Moreover, under the Crowd Insights section on the Smart Portfolio, you will find the Key Statistics, which also includes a comparison of My Portfolio Yield with that of the Average Portfolio Yield of all investor portfolios on TipRanks. By comparing the two yields and the list of stocks that contribute the highest yields, you will figure out whether you have the most attractive dividend stocks in your portfolio. You will also understand which dividend stocks other investors are buying and thus consider similar investments. And finally, under the My Calendar section of the Smart Portfolio, you can see the Calendar highlighted with the Ex-Dividend Dates and a list of stocks for which the Ex-Dividend date is coming soon.