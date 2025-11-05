What Is Nvidia Stock’s (NVDA) Maximum & Minimum Potential?

Nvidia (NVDA) continues to be in the spotlight as it heads toward its November 19, 2025, earnings report. The AI chip leader remains central to nearly every major tech growth story. Investor optimism grew this week after Amazon Web Services said it would use Nvidia GPUs to power OpenAI’s new cloud deal, and IREN (IREN) announced plans to install Nvidia chips at its Texas data center. Now, all eyes are on whether strong AI demand can keep pushing NVDA stock higher, or if rising costs and supply limits could slow its pace.

Nvidia Stock Price Range with Upside and Downside Potential

On the high end of Nvidia stock coverage is five-star Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah, who issued a Buy rating yesterday along with a Street-high $350 price target, implying about 69% upside for the shares. Baruah said Nvidia is set to ramp up production of its GPUs, with unit shipments expected to nearly double over the next 12 to 15 months. The firm also expects Nvidia to benefit from higher selling prices as demand for its chips continues to grow.

On the flip side of that, the lowest analyst price target for NVDA is $155 per share. Five-star Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore is behind this price target, which suggests a possible 19% downside for Nvidia. Seymore issued this rating in August, warning that ongoing U.S.–China trade restrictions and uncertainty over the timing of new chip shipments could limit Nvidia’s growth in the near term. However, he acknowledged the company’s strong AI leadership and long-term potential, even as he remains cautious about short-term headwinds.

Nvidia Stock Movement Today

Nvidia stock closed 2.8% higher on Monday. The shares have gained about 54% so far in 2025 and are up nearly 52% over the past 12 months.

Much of this rally has been driven by the ongoing surge in AI investment. Rising demand for its Blackwell and Hopper chips has continued to fuel investor optimism and strengthen the company’s leadership in the AI hardware market.

Is Nvidia Still a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on Nvidia stock based on 37 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average Nvidia price target of $237.86 per share implies 14.9% upside potential.

