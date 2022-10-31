Hoth Therapeutics Up After Positive Clinical Data For BioLexa

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) was on an upward trajectory in morning trading on Monday as the biopharmaceutical company announced positive data for BioLexa in a Phase 1b clinical trial.

BioLexa is an investigational therapeutic in adult patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

BioLexa indicated a significant improvement in the severity of the disease as measured by SCORAD (SCORing Atopic Dermatitis) and EASI scale. The SCORAD scale measures the severity of atopic dermatitis.

Using the EASI scale, “100% of patients showed clinically relevant improvement >50% compared to Day 1 during the entire 28-day study treatment period.”