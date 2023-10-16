Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Expecting Booming Demand for Business Jets

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Expecting Booming Demand for Business Jets
Market News

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Expecting Booming Demand for Business Jets

Story Highlights

Honeywell expects strong demand for new business jets over the next decade. It forecasts deliveries of about 8,500 new business jets.

Diversified technology and manufacturing company Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) expects robust demand for new business jets in the coming decade. This may significantly boost its Aerospace business, which is growing rapidly, driven by solid organic sales. 

The company is projecting the delivery of approximately 8,500 new business jets worth $278 billion between 2024 and 2033. Increased flight activity and fleet expansion should continue to drive these deliveries. 

Investors should note that Honeywell’s Aerospace sales have registered double-digit organic sales growth over the past four consecutive quarters, driven by strength in commercial aviation. Further, solid demand and a strong backlog suggest that this segment is well-positioned to sustain its impressive growth trajectory.

Honeywell is reorganizing its business to capitalize on megatrends like automation, the energy transition, and the future of aviation (electrification). This will enable the company to accelerate organic sales growth. Moreover, the company’s Aerospace technologies are employed in almost all commercial and defense aircraft platforms, which augurs well for growth.

With this backdrop, let’s look at what the Street recommends for HON stock. 

Is Honeywell a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Honeywell stock is down about 13% year-to-date. However, strong demand and management’s focus on driving organic and inorganic growth will likely support its earnings in the coming quarters

Currently, analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus rating on HON stock, reflecting eight Buy, three Hold, and one Sell recommendations. Analysts’ average 12-month price target of $226.91 implies 23.62% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Honeywell and GranBio Technologies join to produce carbon neutral SAF
The FlyHoneywell and GranBio Technologies join to produce carbon neutral SAF
6d ago
HON
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) Reorganizes its Business Segments
Market NewsHoneywell (NASDAQ: HON) Reorganizes its Business Segments
6d ago
HON
Honeywell backs FY23 adjusted EPS view $9.60-$9.80, consensus $9.16
The FlyHoneywell backs FY23 adjusted EPS view $9.60-$9.80, consensus $9.16
6d ago
HON
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >