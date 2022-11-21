Relief for Honeywell (HON) as Payout Ends Liabilities

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Relief for Honeywell (HON) as Payout Ends Liabilities

Story Highlights

Honeywell has agreed to make a one-time payment of $1.33 billion to end its financial obligations to the NARCO trust.

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) has agreed to pay a lump sum of $1.33 billion to end its funding obligations to the North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust. The settlement will enable the company to overcome asbestos-related headwinds and reduce environmental liabilities.

Upon completion, the manufacturing and technology conglomerate expects to record a charge related to the settlement of obligations in its balance sheet, in place of a $695 million reserve that was present as of September 30, 2022. The deal still requires approval from the Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The trust was formed after Honeywell’s former subsidiary, North American Refractories Company (NARCO), filed for bankruptcy in 2002. The unit had faced several lawsuits from people who were exposed to asbestos-containing products manufactured and sold by NARCO.

Notably, Honeywell does not expect the deal to have an impact on its full-year 2022 and fourth-quarter earnings outlook provided earlier.

Is Honeywell a Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and four Holds. The average HON stock price target of $208.38 implies downside potential of 2.87%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on HON

Honeywell reaffirms Q4, 2022 guidance after asbestos settlement
The FlyHoneywell reaffirms Q4, 2022 guidance after asbestos settlement
3d ago
HON
Honeywell announces $1.325B agreement with asbestos trust
HON
Honeywell to host business update conference call
HON
More HON Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on HON

Honeywell reaffirms Q4, 2022 guidance after asbestos settlement
The FlyHoneywell reaffirms Q4, 2022 guidance after asbestos settlement
3d ago
HON
Honeywell announces $1.325B agreement with asbestos trust
The FlyHoneywell announces $1.325B agreement with asbestos trust
3d ago
HON
Honeywell to host business update conference call
The FlyHoneywell to host business update conference call
3d ago
HON

Latest News Feed