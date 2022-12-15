Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Bags Court’s Nod for $1.3B Settlement

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Bags Court’s Nod for $1.3B Settlement

Story Highlights

Honeywell gets the bankruptcy court’s approval to end its financial obligations to the NARCO trust with a one-time payment of $1.33 billion.

The Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania has approved Honeywell’s (NASDAQ:HON) plan to end its funding obligations to the North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust. The company will be making a lump sum payment of $1.325 billion

In order to end the liability, Honeywell will pay the estimated claims-related amounts to the trust from the $695 million NARCO reserve held on its balance sheet as of September 2022.

In connection with the deal, Honeywell will likely recognize a charge related to the settlement amount. This charge is expected to be offset by net proceeds from the acquisition of HarbisonWalker International Holdings (HWI) by Platinum Equity. HWI had emerged from the NARCO bankruptcy. Further, insurance proceeds in connection with the Trust’s asbestos-related insurance policies will also help to nullify the charge.

Honeywell is a company that offers energy, safety, and security solutions. It recently announced plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) safer by reducing the risk of thermal runaway in EV batteries, which causes the vehicle to catch fire.

Is HON Stock a Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about HON stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and five Holds. The average Honeywell stock price target of $220.38 suggests 2.6% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on HON

Honeywell Announces Court Approval of NARCO Trust Buyout and Planned Acquisition of HarbisonWalker by Platinum Equity
Press ReleasesHoneywell Announces Court Approval of NARCO Trust Buyout and Planned Acquisition of HarbisonWalker by Platinum Equity
11h ago
HON
Honeywell price target raised to $248 from $213 at Citi
HON
Honeywell price target raised to $242 from $227 at Deutsche Bank
HON
More HON Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on HON

Honeywell Announces Court Approval of NARCO Trust Buyout and Planned Acquisition of HarbisonWalker by Platinum Equity
Press ReleasesHoneywell Announces Court Approval of NARCO Trust Buyout and Planned Acquisition of HarbisonWalker by Platinum Equity
11h ago
HON
Honeywell price target raised to $248 from $213 at Citi
The FlyHoneywell price target raised to $248 from $213 at Citi
6d ago
HON
Honeywell price target raised to $242 from $227 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyHoneywell price target raised to $242 from $227 at Deutsche Bank
10d ago
HON
More HON Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >