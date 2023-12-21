Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) Gains Slightly despite New Recall

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) Gains Slightly despite New Recall
Market News

Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) Gains Slightly despite New Recall

Story Highlights

A new recall doesn’t impact Honda much, as investors are prepared to stick around.

Normally, news of a massive mechanical flaw in a line of cars that means a recall of millions of them would be a serious problem. But investors must be pleased with how Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) is handling it because Honda was briefly, fractionally up in Thursday afternoon’s trading after its own recall effort emerged.

Honda’s recall effort focused on a very serious issue: its fuel pump. Reports note that over 2.5 million Hondas are impacted by this recall, and those may find their engines won’t start, or if they do, could stall at any point while driving. The issue traces back to an impeller in the fuel pump, which was “improperly molded,” and thus, more subject to deformation over time. While no crashes have been reported so far, nor have any injuries arisen, Honda is taking steps to fix the matter right away. Owners of models with the faulty fuel pump will receive notice in stages, starting in February 2024.

That’s Not the Only Problem

That’s bad news in and of itself, but it’s only the latest in a string of problems for Honda. In fact, just yesterday, word emerged about another planned recall of the CR-V hybrid over a matter of a missing fuse. The missing fuse can lead to a short circuit in the battery, which can mean an increased risk of fire or other injury if a crash takes place. That impacts around 106,000 vehicles and was the third in a series of recalls that took place beforehand, reports noted.

Granted, there are other recalls taking place right now—Ford (NYSE:F) leads the way so far with 54 recalls this year—but recalls have the double-edged effect of making a business look both responsible and suspect at the same time. They’re fixing their mistakes, but those mistakes might kill people, and people aren’t interested in buying a product that might kill them. At least, not immediately.

Is Honda Motors a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, a look at the last five days in trading for Honda Motor Company stock shows that shares are up overall, though not as up as they were previously. There were actually two sudden sharp increases in HMC’s share price before the latest events pulled it off its high point for the period. It’s worth noting, though, that it’s still above the low point of the last five days by a healthy margin.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) Gains Slightly despite New Recall
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >