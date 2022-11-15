Home Depot Delivers Robust Q3

Home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has reported better than expected third-quarter numbers on the top line as well as bottom line fronts.

Revenue rose 5.6% year-over-year to $38.87 billion, surpassing expectations by ~$900 million. EPS at $4.24 too, beat estimates by $0.12. While comparable sales increased by 4.3%, comparable sales in the U.S. also rose by 4.5%.

The company is seeing strength in project-related categories and had 2,319 retail stores at the end of Q3.

For fiscal 2022, comparable sales growth is expected at 3% and EPS is expected to grow by mid-single digits.

