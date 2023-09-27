Hollywood Writers’ Strike Nears a Happy Ending

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Hollywood Writers’ Strike Nears a Happy Ending
Market News

Hollywood Writers’ Strike Nears a Happy Ending

Story Highlights

The Hollywood Writers’ Union has secured a tentative agreement with several wins, including bonuses and controls over the use of artificial intelligence (AI). A final vote on the agreement is expected to happen next week.

The five-month-long strike of Hollywood Writers is nearing a happy ending. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) disclosed yesterday that it reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and secured some major wins. A final vote on the proposal is expected between October 2 and October 9.

The return of writers is expected to kickstart production on late-night TV shows like CBS’s “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Additionally, work on scripts for approved seasons of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and NBC’s “Law & Order” is set to commence.

Key Writers’ Agreement Provisions

The streaming companies have agreed to provide writers with information on how well shows are actually performing, such as the number of hours customers spend watching the content.

Furthermore, the writers’ union will be sharing in the success of well-performing content. They are eligible for a 50% bonus on fixed domestic and foreign royalties if any movie is watched by over 20% of a streaming service’s domestic subscribers within the first three months.

Importantly, WGA was able to convince AMPTP to hire writers in accordance with the number of episodes in a series. For instance, a six-episode TV show should have at least three writer-producers, and this requirement increases with the number of episodes.

Next, the new deal is anticipated to help writers earn higher foreign royalties by as much as 76% on the basis of the streaming service’s international subscriber base.

Another major development pertains to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by the studios. Moving forward, studios are expected to be transparent about AI usage and must inform writers if any materials provided to them have been created by AI or contain AI-generated content.

Conclusion

While the agreement is all in favor of the writers, it is expected to pinch the pockets of streaming companies, including Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Paramount Global. These companies have been making efforts to control costs in order to support their bottom lines.

Among the four media stocks, Warner Bros. boasts an Outperform Smart Score of nine on TipRanks. This suggests that WBD stock has the potential to beat the broader market over the long term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Writers Guild, studios reach tentative agreement to end strike, AP reports
The FlyWriters Guild, studios reach tentative agreement to end strike, AP reports
2d ago
DIS
WBD
Hollywood Writers’ Strike Nears End
Market NewsHollywood Writers’ Strike Nears End
2d ago
DIS
WBD
Box Office Battle: âThe Nun IIâ wins weekend with another $8.4M
The FlyBox Office Battle: âThe Nun IIâ wins weekend with another $8.4M
3d ago
DIS
WBD
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >