Hipgnosis Turns Belieber with New Upcoming Purchase

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Hipgnosis Turns Belieber with New Upcoming Purchase

There’s a huge new deal going on in the music space. Justin Bieber is about to cash out. He’ll be selling his entire music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, backed by private-equity firm Blackstone (NYSE:BX). The move was sufficient to drive Blackstone’s share price up substantially in Wednesday afternoon trading.

The deal, at last report, calls for Hipgnosis to shell out close to $200 million. Doing so gets it the full rights to not only Bieber’s music catalog but also his publishing catalog. This represents the single largest music deal Hipgnosis has ever made.

However, this isn’t an unusually large deal. Not long ago, Hipgnosis purchased Justin Timberlake’s catalog for $100 million. In addition, the band Genesis—along with its members Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins, and Tony Banks—sold their entire catalog to Concord. That deal was reportedly worth over $300 million.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Bieber’s catalog is “young” for its market. Mostly, music copyright focuses on older artists with a massive catalog. But Bieber, apparently, has sufficient pull to make the difference.

The market doesn’t seem to regard the Bieber buyout as a bad move, either; analyst consensus currently considers Blackstone Group a Moderate Buy. Thanks to its average price target of $102.11, Blackstone Group has upside potential of 35.78%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BX

Blackstone price target lowered to $80 from $90 at Barclays
The FlyBlackstone price target lowered to $80 from $90 at Barclays
2d ago
BX
Thomson Reuters, Blackstone to sell shares of LSEG to Microsoft
BX
TRI
BREIT move to limit redemptions ‘a wake-up’ for investors, Barron’s says
BX
More BX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BX

Blackstone price target lowered to $80 from $90 at Barclays
The FlyBlackstone price target lowered to $80 from $90 at Barclays
2d ago
BX
Thomson Reuters, Blackstone to sell shares of LSEG to Microsoft
The FlyThomson Reuters, Blackstone to sell shares of LSEG to Microsoft
9d ago
BX
TRI
BREIT move to limit redemptions ‘a wake-up’ for investors, Barron’s says
The FlyBREIT move to limit redemptions ‘a wake-up’ for investors, Barron’s says
11d ago
BX
More BX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >