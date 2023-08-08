tiprankstipranks
Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) Soars On Robust Q2 Outing
Market News

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) Soars On Robust Q2 Outing

Story Highlights

Hims & Hers shares are exploding today after it clocked a 74% jump in subscriber numbers in Q2. Concurrently, the company’s online revenue growth of 87% also impressed investors.

Shares of health and wellness platform Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) are up in double digits today after it posted a robust set of second-quarter numbers with revenue exploding 83.1% year-over-year to $207.9 million. While the figure landed ahead of expectations by $2.9 million, net loss per share at $0.03 too came in narrower than estimates by $0.02.

In Q2, HIMS’ number of subscribers rose 74% year-over-year to 1.3 million. Further, the monthly online revenue per average subscriber inched up by 4% to $53. During the quarter, while wholesale revenue rose by 10%, a lion’s share of the growth in topline came from an 87% jump in the company’s online revenue.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter, revenue is expected between $217 million to $222 million alongside adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10 million to $13 million.

For full-year 2023, the company expects revenue to hover between $830 million and $850 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the year is anticipated between $35 million and $40 million.

Overall, the Street has a $12.63 consensus price target on HIMS alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.  Short interest in the stock currently stands at about 15%.

Read full Disclosure

