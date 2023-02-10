Hillstream Soars on Promising HSB-1216 Data in Lung Cancer

Shares of biotechnology company Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) are soaring in the pre-market session today on promising initial data from HSB-1216 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study, evaluating the combination of HSB-1216 and pembrolizumab, demonstrated a significantly greater tumor inhibition of calu-1 cells when grown with human PBMCs.

The results gain even more significance considering NSCLC makes up for 80% to 85% of all cancer-associated cases worldwide.

Shares of the company are up nearly 90% today. This is on top of the 205% gains the stock has posted over the past month alone!

