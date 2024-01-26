hhgregg December 2023 Operating Reports Filed with Caution

hhgregg (HGGG) has released an update.

On January 22, 2024, hhgregg, Inc. filed its Monthly Operating Reports for December 2023 with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana, which should not be relied upon for investment decisions as they are unaudited, prepared in compliance with the Trustee’s requirements, and subject to change. The report includes forward-looking statements which are uncertain and may differ from actual future results due to various factors, including those outside the Company’s control, and there is no obligation to update these statements.

