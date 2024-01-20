Hertz Announces Board Member Resignation and Appointment

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZGQ) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Jeffrey Nedelman resigned from the Board of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. effective January 19, 2024, due to a change in his professional commitments, with no disagreements with the company cited. Michael Gregory O’Hara, previously a Board member and with affiliations to Certares, was appointed to fill the vacancy. His compensation aligns with the Directors Compensation Policy, and he has entered into the standard Indemnification Agreement with the company. Hertz maintains business relationships with Certares-associated entities like Amex GBT and Internova, with revenue from these relationships constituting a small percentage of the company’s consolidated gross revenues; these relationships are approved by the Board’s Audit Committee.

