Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%

Story Highlights

YETI Holdings shares jumped almost 32% yesterday, driven by stronger-than-expected Q3 results that beat both top-line and bottom-line estimates.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares jumped almost 32% on November 10 following upbeat Q3 earnings despite inflationary and supply chain challenges.

YETI Holdings is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor and recreation products.

A Snapshot of YETI Holdings Q3-2022 Results

Adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share easily beat the analysts’ estimates of $0.58 per share. However, it was slightly lower compared to earnings of $0.65 per share in the prior-year period.

Further, sales jumped 20% year-over-year to $433.6 million and exceeded consensus estimates by $414.50 million. The revenue growth was driven by robust performances across all segments.

Based on robust Q3 results, management reiterated and narrowed its guidance range for the full year 2022.

For FY22, sales are expected to grow 16% while adjusted EPS is expected to decline 9% year-over-year to $2.36, compared to the prior guidance range of $2.34-$2.46.

Is YETI a Good Stock to Buy?

The Wall Street community is clearly optimistic about Yeti Holdings stock. Overall, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold. Yeti Holdings’ average price target of $48.50 implies 21.49% upside potential from current levels.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on YETI

Yeti CEO says ‘expectations for the second half of the year have not changed’
The FlyYeti CEO says ‘expectations for the second half of the year have not changed’
1d ago
YETI
Yeti sees FY22 adjusted EPS $2.36, consensus $2.37
YETI
Yeti reports Q3 adjusted EPS 63c, consensus 58c
YETI
More YETI Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on YETI

Yeti CEO says ‘expectations for the second half of the year have not changed’
The FlyYeti CEO says ‘expectations for the second half of the year have not changed’
1d ago
YETI
Yeti sees FY22 adjusted EPS $2.36, consensus $2.37
The FlyYeti sees FY22 adjusted EPS $2.36, consensus $2.37
1d ago
YETI
Yeti reports Q3 adjusted EPS 63c, consensus 58c
The FlyYeti reports Q3 adjusted EPS 63c, consensus 58c
1d ago
YETI

Latest News Feed