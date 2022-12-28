Here’s Why Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Is Trending Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Is Trending Higher

Story Highlights

Weibo stock gained after the Chinese government relaxed its COVID-19 travel restrictions. The move is expected to support economic recovery.

Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) gained nearly 9% on Tuesday following China’s announcement to ease COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travelers, beginning January 8, 2023. Weibo is a Chinese social media platform that allows people to create and distribute content in China.

The success of FMCG enterprises and e-commerce platforms had been impacted by China’s three-year-long, rigorous COVID-19 control procedures. The reopening of the borders should support global supply chains and improve trade operations, raising prospects for an economic revival.

On the financial front, Weibo reported a disappointing third quarter, with both revenues and earnings falling short of Wall Street expectations. In particular, the company reported a 27% year-over-year drop in advertising and marketing revenues in the Q3 quarter.

Should You Buy WB Stock?

At present, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock. Weibo has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and two Holds. The average WB stock price target of $20.60 implies 5.6% upside potential from the current level. Shares have tanked by about 34% over the past year.

Interestingly, the stock seems to be undervalued. Its current price/sales ratio of 2.27x reflects a discount of 68.6% from its five-year average of 7.22x. This offers investors a chance to invest in WB stock. Moreover, hedge funds are bullish on the stock.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WB

Weibo Reports Q2 Earnings: Here are the Results
Market NewsWeibo Reports Q2 Earnings: Here are the Results
4M ago
WB
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Q2-Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Hints at Poor Results
WB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
PD
WB
More WB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WB

Weibo Reports Q2 Earnings: Here are the Results
Market NewsWeibo Reports Q2 Earnings: Here are the Results
4M ago
WB
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Q2-Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Hints at Poor Results
Market NewsWeibo (NASDAQ:WB) Q2-Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Hints at Poor Results
4M ago
WB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
10M ago
PD
WB
More WB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >