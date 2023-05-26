Here’s Why Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Cratered Yesterday

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Cratered Yesterday

Story Highlights

Tilray Brands announced a $150 million convertible senior note offering yesterday. Following the news, TLRY stock declined as investors were concerned about the dilutive impact of the offering.

Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell 19% in yesterday’s extended trading after the company disclosed a $150 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2027. Despite the company’s efforts to reassure investors that the offering would be less dilutive than a common stock issue, the share price declined.

The cannabis producer also granted the underwriters a 30-day period to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million worth of notes. The offering is expected to close on May 31, 2023.

Tilray said that it intends to use about $144.8 million of the net proceeds to repurchase a portion of its existing debt, including outstanding 5% convertible senior notes due 2023 and 5.25% convertible senior notes due 2024.

It is worth mentioning that TLRY held cash and cash equivalents of $408.3 million as of February 28, up from $279.2 million in the last year. During the fiscal Q3 earnings call on April 10, the company disclosed that it expects free cash flow to be positive across all business segments in Fiscal 2023.

Is TLRY a Good Stock to Buy?

Despite regulatory pressure in Canada and a delay in U.S. federal legalization, Tilray has been able to report positive adjusted EBITDA for 16 consecutive quarters. The growing presence of TLRY in the U.S. and Europe might boost its performance going forward.

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for Tilray is based on two Buys and three Holds. The average TLRY stock price target of $3.50 implies nearly 48% upside potential. Shares are down 14.3% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Brands, Inc. Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $150 Million of Unsecured Convertible Senior Notes
Press ReleasesTilray Brands, Inc. Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $150 Million of Unsecured Convertible Senior Notes
4h ago
TLRY
Tilray Brands, Inc. Announces Proposed Registered Offering of $150 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
TLRY
Taxes Prove Problematic for Canadian Cannabis Companies
ACB
CGC
More TLRY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Brands, Inc. Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $150 Million of Unsecured Convertible Senior Notes
Press ReleasesTilray Brands, Inc. Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $150 Million of Unsecured Convertible Senior Notes
4h ago
TLRY
Tilray Brands, Inc. Announces Proposed Registered Offering of $150 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Press ReleasesTilray Brands, Inc. Announces Proposed Registered Offering of $150 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
12h ago
TLRY
Taxes Prove Problematic for Canadian Cannabis Companies
Market NewsTaxes Prove Problematic for Canadian Cannabis Companies
13h ago
ACB
CGC
More TLRY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >