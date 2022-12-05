Here’s Why “The Value Portfolio” Is Ranked Top Financial Blogger by TipRanks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why “The Value Portfolio” Is Ranked Top Financial Blogger by TipRanks

Story Highlights

In the TipRanks database, The Value Portfolio is ranked as the top financial blogger based on his overall returns and success rate. Following a blogger’s opinion could prove beneficial for investors.

Investing during a tumultuous market can be daunting, even for the most seasoned investor. At such times, it could prove beneficial to take the advice of top financial bloggers and learn about their investment inclinations.

Today, we will look at expert financial blogger The Value Portfolio, a seasoned contributor on Seeking Alpha, with a focus on the energy sector. Additionally, the blogger covers sectors including healthcare and technology and also focuses on articles that help build a retirement portfolio.

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking System, The Value Portfolio ranks #1 out of the 16,267 financial bloggers tracked in the TipRanks universe and holds the first position among the overall 24,427 experts tracked.

Remarkably, The Value Portfolio has an overall success rate of 78% and has generated an average return per rating of an impressive 36.30% in the past year.

To date, The Value Portfolio’s best rating was a Buy call on DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP), which engages in various activities related to natural gas. Between March 30, 2020, and March 30, 2021, the expert blogger’s Buy call generated a humongous 615.8% return on the DCP stock.

Having learned about our expert’s ranking on TipRanks and his stock-picking prowess, let us look at one of his all-time favorite energy picks, Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners is a Texas-based provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. Year to date, EPD stock has gained 18.2%.

EPD pays a regular, quarterly common dividend of $0.47 per share, reflecting a current yield of 7.57%. No wonder, our expert is a fan of the EPD stock. Moreover, EPD stock boasts a “Perfect 10” score on TipRanks’ Smart Score Rating system, meaning the company has a high chance of outperforming market expectations.

Since December 2017, The Value Portfolio has given consistent Buy recommendations on EPD stock. Interestingly, the expert blogger has an 82% success rate on these calls and has earned a 22.05% average return per rating to date.

Ending Thoughts

Looking at The Value Portfolio’s historical performance, an investor could have benefited handsomely by following his recommendations. TipRanks also accumulates the recommendations of Wall Street analysts, hedge fund managers, and top corporate insiders, which can prove insightful for investors. For more ideas on our Top Expert Picks, you can visit the TipRanks Expert Center and make informed investment decisions.

Want to know which Financial Bloggers to follow and which stocks they’re buying? Give TipRanks Premium a try.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on EPD

TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes
Stock Analysis & IdeasTipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes
8d ago
EPD
RITM
Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio
EPD
IRM
Forget Volatility and Earn a Fat Yield from This Energy Stock
EPD
More EPD Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on EPD

TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes
Stock Analysis & IdeasTipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes
8d ago
EPD
RITM
Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio
Stock Analysis & IdeasJamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio
2M ago
EPD
IRM
Forget Volatility and Earn a Fat Yield from This Energy Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasForget Volatility and Earn a Fat Yield from This Energy Stock
2M ago
EPD
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >