Here’s Why “The Value Portfolio” Is Ranked Top Financial Blogger by TipRanks

Investing during a tumultuous market can be daunting, even for the most seasoned investor. At such times, it could prove beneficial to take the advice of top financial bloggers and learn about their investment inclinations.

Today, we will look at expert financial blogger The Value Portfolio, a seasoned contributor on Seeking Alpha, with a focus on the energy sector. Additionally, the blogger covers sectors including healthcare and technology and also focuses on articles that help build a retirement portfolio.

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking System, The Value Portfolio ranks #1 out of the 16,267 financial bloggers tracked in the TipRanks universe and holds the first position among the overall 24,427 experts tracked.

Remarkably, The Value Portfolio has an overall success rate of 78% and has generated an average return per rating of an impressive 36.30% in the past year.

To date, The Value Portfolio’s best rating was a Buy call on DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP), which engages in various activities related to natural gas. Between March 30, 2020, and March 30, 2021, the expert blogger’s Buy call generated a humongous 615.8% return on the DCP stock.

Having learned about our expert’s ranking on TipRanks and his stock-picking prowess, let us look at one of his all-time favorite energy picks, Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners is a Texas-based provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. Year to date, EPD stock has gained 18.2%.

EPD pays a regular, quarterly common dividend of $0.47 per share, reflecting a current yield of 7.57%. No wonder, our expert is a fan of the EPD stock. Moreover, EPD stock boasts a “Perfect 10” score on TipRanks’ Smart Score Rating system, meaning the company has a high chance of outperforming market expectations.

Since December 2017, The Value Portfolio has given consistent Buy recommendations on EPD stock. Interestingly, the expert blogger has an 82% success rate on these calls and has earned a 22.05% average return per rating to date.

Ending Thoughts

Looking at The Value Portfolio’s historical performance, an investor could have benefited handsomely by following his recommendations. TipRanks also accumulates the recommendations of Wall Street analysts, hedge fund managers, and top corporate insiders, which can prove insightful for investors. For more ideas on our Top Expert Picks, you can visit the TipRanks Expert Center and make informed investment decisions.

