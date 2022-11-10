Here’s Why TG Therapeutics Shares (NASDAQ: TGTX) Surged Over 60%

Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained over 60% in today’s session. This can be attributed to discussions between the company and the FDA about labeling for its multiple sclerosis therapy ublituximab.

Although ublituximab has not been approved yet, this is likely a good sign that approval chances are favorable.

Is TGTX Stock a Good Buy?

TGTX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys assigned in the past three months. The average TGTX stock price target of $18 implies 117.13% upside potential.

Disclosure