Here’s Why Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rose Yesterday

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rose Yesterday

Story Highlights

Robinhood thrilled shareholders by announcing a repurchase of shares from Sam Bankman Fried’s firm, Emergent Fidelity Technologies. Despite missing Q4 expectations, co-founders sacrificing their SBCs to improve earnings enhanced shareholder confidence.

Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) spiked over 6% in after-hours trading yesterday following the announcement that the company will buy back $55 million worth of shares bought by Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) in May 2022. Further, Robinhood chose to forego $500 million in stock-based compensation as the company missed analysts’ Q4FY22 earnings and revenue estimates. This addressed investors’ concerns to some extent. 

Year-to-date, HOOD is up 29.6%, boosted by the general rally in tech stocks.

The Gist of Robinhood’s Q4 Results

The company’s diluted loss of $0.19 per share came in higher than analysts’ estimates of $0.15 per share. Also, quarterly revenues of $380 million (up 5% year-over-year) missed analysts’ expectations by roughly $15 million.

Additionally, Robinhood’s monthly active users (MAUs) totaled 11.4 million, declining by 800,000 sequentially. Notably, Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) improved to $66 from $63 in the previous quarter. Assets under custody (AUC) fell 4% sequentially to $62 billion, owing to “lower market valuations for growth stocks and crypto assets,” the company added. Meanwhile, net deposits registered a 30% annualized growth rate, totaling $4.8 billion.

For the full year of Fiscal 2022, Robinhood posted a diluted loss of $1.17 per share on revenues of $1.36 billion (down 25% year-over-year).

Is HOOD Stock a Good Buy?

On TipRanks, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on HOOD based on two Buys, three Holds, and one sell rating. Also, the average Robinhood Markets stock prediction of $13.40 implies a nearly 28% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesRobinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
12h ago
HOOD
SBF entity that owns Robinhood stake goes bankrupt, Bloomberg says
HOOD
Robinhood call volume above normal and directionally bullish
HOOD
More HOOD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesRobinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
12h ago
HOOD
SBF entity that owns Robinhood stake goes bankrupt, Bloomberg says
The FlySBF entity that owns Robinhood stake goes bankrupt, Bloomberg says
6d ago
HOOD
Robinhood call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyRobinhood call volume above normal and directionally bullish
9d ago
HOOD
More HOOD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >