Here’s Why Penny Stock Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is Trending Higher

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Here’s Why Penny Stock Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is Trending Higher
Market News

Here’s Why Penny Stock Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is Trending Higher

Story Highlights

Tilray will acquire eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch. The deal will bolster its competitive positioning in the craft beer segment in the U.S.

Penny stock Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)(TSE:TLRY) is up about 12.6% in the pre-market session. The jump in TLRY stock follows the company’s announcement that it will acquire eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD). 

The leading cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company said that the eight beer and beverage brands have strong consumer loyalty and will enable the company to diversify its growing U.S. beverage alcohol offerings. Moreover, the expected sales volume (expected to generate craft beer pro forma revenue of $250 million) from the acquired brands will enhance Tilray Brands’ ranking to the fifth position in the craft beer business in the U.S. from the current ninth position.

The company’s CEO, Irwin D. Simon, said that the deal “solidifies” the company’s “national leadership position and share in the U.S. craft brewing market and marks a major step forward in our diversification strategy.” Also, it will strengthen its distribution footprint nationwide.

Tilray also explained that the transaction includes the current employees, brewpubs, and breweries associated with these brands. The company expects to close the all-cash transaction in 2023. However, the purchase price was not disclosed. 

Analyst Weighs In

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett reiterated a Buy on Tilray stock following the announcement of the acquisition. Bennett said that the deal will create “both near-term and long-term value for Tilray. 

He added that the company is receiving flack for no longer being the “pure play cannabis” player. Instead, Tilray has moved into other segments. Nonetheless, the analyst added that as long as Tilray’s business is creating value for its shareholders and the company has a “clear articulated strategy that it executes on, that is all that should matter.”

Bennett has a price target of $3.90 on TLRY stock, implying 75.68% upside potential from current levels.

What is the Price Target for Tilray? 

Bennett’s price target is the highest among the analysts covering the stock. Overall, Tilray stock has received two Buy and four Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. These analysts’ average price target of $2.47 implies 11.26% upside potential from current levels.

While TLRY stock could benefit from the new opportunities, investors can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener to find other attractive Penny stocks with the potential to deliver significant returns.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BUD

AB InBev price target lowered to EUR 69 from EUR 74 at Barclays
The FlyAB InBev price target lowered to EUR 69 from EUR 74 at Barclays
4d ago
BUD
AB InBev price target raised to EUR 65 from EUR 60 at Deutsche Bank
BUD
AB InBev says grew volumes in majority of markets in Q2
BUD
More BUD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BUD

AB InBev price target lowered to EUR 69 from EUR 74 at Barclays
The FlyAB InBev price target lowered to EUR 69 from EUR 74 at Barclays
4d ago
BUD
AB InBev price target raised to EUR 65 from EUR 60 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAB InBev price target raised to EUR 65 from EUR 60 at Deutsche Bank
4d ago
BUD
AB InBev says grew volumes in majority of markets in Q2
The FlyAB InBev says grew volumes in majority of markets in Q2
5d ago
BUD
More BUD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >