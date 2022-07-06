tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
ASML
All News
Market News

Here’s Why Investors Should Be Wary about ASML Holdings

Story Highlights

ASML Holding is the leading supplier of machines that are crucial to the semiconductor chipmaking process. China is a major market for the company, but the U.S. government’s ambitions could cause problems.

In this article:
In this article:
ASML

ASML Holding (ASML) stock fell nearly 4% on July 5, extending its year-to-date decline to more than 45%. The stock dropped following a report about potential headwinds in one of the company’s most important markets.

ASML is a Dutch company that builds chipmaking equipment. While it may be tempting to buy the dip in ASML stock, considering that its business has a bright future with increasing demand for chips, you would want to look before you leap.

ASML Could Lose Access to China

The U.S. government is pushing hard to block ASML from selling its chipmaking equipment to China, according to a Bloomberg report. The effort is part of a campaign to curb China’s rise in the technology sector, particularly in crucial technology areas such as semiconductor chip production. The U.S. previously banned China’s Huawei from accessing certain U.S. technologies. It also lobbied its allies to block Huawei from their 5G markets.

ASML is already restricted from shipping its most advanced chipmaking gear to China. The U.S. is looking to expand the restriction to include certain older machines, according to the report. 

If ASML is banned from selling its equipment to China, then the company could suffer a major blow. China is its third-largest market after Taiwan and South Korea. In 2021, ASML’s sales to China totaled €2.74 billion, with the country contributing 14.7% of the company’s revenue.

Could ASML Survive Losing the Chinese Market?

ASML is the leading supplier of lithography machines, which perform a crucial function in the chipmaking process. If it is cut off from China, ASML could see demand for its machines rise in other markets considering its near monopoly in this segment. As a result, the company could make up for the lost China sales in a short time. 

The blow could even be far less severe if ASML’s rivals are also blocked from selling to China. The other major suppliers of chipmaking machines are Nikon from Japan, and Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) from the United States.

Wall Street’s Take on ASML

Consensus rating on ASML stock among analysts is a Strong Buy, based on four Buys and one Hold. The average ASML price forecast of $662.50 implies upside potential of 53% to current levels.

Bloggers Are Bullish

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on ASML, compared to a sector average of 65%.

Key Takeaway for Investors

While the push to block sales to China may inject a dose of uncertainty into ASML’s business, the broader industry conditions generally look favorable for the company. The semiconductor industry is going to need more chipmaking machines amid efforts to address the global chip shortage. For example, Intel (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) plan to build large chipmaking facilities in the U.S. to expand their production capacity by taking advantage of the CHIPS Act

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Walmart Formulates Plan to Beat Rising Fuel, Transportation Costs
WMT
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 6: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More anguish for AO World investors after insurer cuts credit cover
GB: AO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SM
BEP
Blackstone Acquires a Prominent Resort Operator in Oz
BX
Why Is Yum Brands’ KFC Exiting Russia?
MCD
YUM
Ford Outshines Industry in Vehicle Deliveries
F
Uber Returns to Israel with New Playbook
UBER
TipRanks News Bites: Making Sense of Factory Orders Report
DAL
LUV
In this article:
ASML

Latest News Feed

Walmart Formulates Plan to Beat Rising Fuel, Transportation Costs
WMT
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 6: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More anguish for AO World investors after insurer cuts credit cover
GB: AO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SM
BEP
Blackstone Acquires a Prominent Resort Operator in Oz
BX
Why Is Yum Brands’ KFC Exiting Russia?
MCD
YUM
Ford Outshines Industry in Vehicle Deliveries
F
Uber Returns to Israel with New Playbook
UBER
TipRanks News Bites: Making Sense of Factory Orders Report
DAL
LUV