Here’s Why Hive Blockchain Stock (NASDAQ:HIVE) Is Inching Up Today

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Here’s Why Hive Blockchain Stock (NASDAQ:HIVE) Is Inching Up Today

Story Highlights

Bitcoin miner Hive Blockchain released figures for June’s bitcoin production, pushing the shares higher in pre-market trading today.

Shares of Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are inching higher in pre-market trading today following the company’s robust Bitcoin (BTC-USD) production figures for June. Hive produced 259 bitcoins in June, translating to a production rate of 8.6 BTC per day. As of July 1, the cryptocurrency miner HODL (buy and hold for the long term) had 1,957 Bitcoins. HIVE stock is up 6.8% as of the last check at the time of writing.

The company’s average hash rate for June stood at 3.38 EH/s (exahash per second). At month’s end, Hive’s bitcoin mining capacity stood at 3.48 EH/s, including ASIC and GPU (mining machines) bitcoin hashrate. The company is on track to achieve the goal of 4 EH/s in the midterm and the end-of-year goal of 6 EH/s. Hive is consistently deploying more ASICs to its data centers to achieve higher hashrate goals.

Notably, Hive mentioned that Bitcoin mining difficulty ended June 30 at 50.65 T, lower than the start of the month of 52.35 T. The statistic represents the number of Bitcoin miners online. The higher the number of miners, the higher the difficulty and the lower the profit margins.

Is HIVE a Buy or Sell?

With only one Buy rating in the last three months, Hive has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Hive Blockchain price forecast of $7 implies 26.6% upside potential from current levels.

Moreover, investors looking for the most accurate and most profitable analyst for HIVE could follow H.C. Wainwright analyst Mike Colonnese. Copying his trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 100% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of an impressive 52.23% per trade.

HIVE stock has exploded 261.4% year to date, with a 78% run coming in the past month alone. Crypto stocks have rallied in the last couple of days thanks to the rally in BTC prices. BTC is up 81.50% so far this year and is hovering above the $30,000 mark.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on HIVE

Hive Blockchain price target raised to $7 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright
The FlyHive Blockchain price target raised to $7 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright
5d ago
HIVE
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
ACB
KGC
MARA Stock Surges as Bitcoin Rally Lifts Crypto Miners
HUT
BTBT
More HIVE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HIVE

Hive Blockchain price target raised to $7 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright
The FlyHive Blockchain price target raised to $7 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright
5d ago
HIVE
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
14d ago
ACB
KGC
MARA Stock Surges as Bitcoin Rally Lifts Crypto Miners
Market NewsMARA Stock Surges as Bitcoin Rally Lifts Crypto Miners
17d ago
HUT
BTBT
More HIVE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >