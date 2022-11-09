Here’s Why Health Catalyst Stock (NASDAQ: HCAT) Surged Almost 30% Today

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) surged almost 30% in today’s session after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.19 per share.

Sales increased 10.72% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $68.35 million. This beat analysts’ target by $1.56 million.

Looking forward, management is expecting revenue for Q4 2022 to be in the range of $66.9 million to $68.9 million. For reference, analysts were expecting $66.79 million.

Is HCAT Stock a Good Buy?

HCAT stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, six Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average HCAT stock price target of $8.34 implies 75.9% upside potential.

