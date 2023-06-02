Here’s Why Five Below Stock (NASDAQ:FIVE) Gained Despite Mixed Q1 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why Five Below Stock (NASDAQ:FIVE) Gained Despite Mixed Q1 Results

Story Highlights

Five Below delivered mixed fiscal first-quarter results. Following the release, the stock climbed higher due to the company’s efforts to grow market share through new store openings.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock gained about 6% in yesterday’s extended trade despite reporting mixed results for the fiscal first quarter (ended April 29, 2023). Perhaps investors are impressed with the discount retailer’s focus on store expansion and positive commentary of management on transaction growth expectations in Q2 based on performance so far.

Five Below’s Q1 sales increased 13.5% to $726.2 million but missed analysts’ expectations of $728.2 million. Comparable sales rose 2.7% and transactions climbed 3.9% from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) rose 13.6% year-over-year to $0.67 and also surpassed the Street’s estimate of $0.63.

Five Below opened 27 new stores, ending the quarter with 1,367 stores across 43 states. This reflects 11.6% growth from the same period last year.

Looking ahead, management expects revenue for Q2 FY23 to be in the range of $755 million to $765 million. EPS is expected to be between $0.80 and $0.85.

For the full year, Five Below expects revenue between $3.50 billion and $3.57 billion, supported by the launch of 200 new stores and an increase in comparable sales of between 1% and 3%. EPS is expected to be between $5.31 and $5.71.

Is FIVE a Good Stock to Buy?

Five Below scores the Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and one Hold. The average FIVE stock price target of $225 implies 32.9% upside potential. Shares have declined 1.5% year-to-date.

Investors looking for the most accurate and profitable analyst for FIVE could follow Truist Financial analyst Scot Ciccarelli. Copying the analyst’s trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 73% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 39.5% per trade.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FIVE

Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesFive Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
11h ago
FIVE
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/31/2023, According to Top Analysts
J
V
Is FIVE a Buy, Before Earnings?
FIVE
More FIVE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FIVE

Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesFive Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
11h ago
FIVE
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/31/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/31/2023, According to Top Analysts
2d ago
J
V
Pre-EarningsIs FIVE a Buy, Before Earnings?
3d ago
FIVE
More FIVE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >