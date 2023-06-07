Here’s Why Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) Gained Yesterday

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) Gained Yesterday

Story Highlights

Dave & Buster’s delivered mixed fiscal first-quarter results. Following the release, the stock climbed higher due to the company’s efforts to grow globally through new store openings.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock was up over 4% in yesterday’s extended trade following mixed results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ended April 30, 2023). Investors were delighted by the company’s favorable year-over-year comparisons for the reported quarter and its ongoing endeavors to expand its global footprint.

PLAY provides entertainment and dining services at its 210 venues located in North America. It also operates in Canada and Puerto Rico.

Revenues increased 32.4% year-over-year to $597.3 million but missed the Street’s expectations of $603.9 million. The upside can be attributed to a 31.4% jump in Entertainment revenues and a 34.4% rise in Food and beverage revenues.

Meanwhile, Dave & Buster’s earnings of $1.45 per share surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.26 per share and improved from the year-ago figure of $1.35 per share.

Compared with the year-ago quarter, PLAY’s comparable store sales, including Main Event branded stores, were down 4.1%. Interestingly, the sales have increased by 10.3% from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

During the fiscal first quarter, the company launched a new store in Puerto Rico, along with three additional Main Event stores. Moreover, PLAY is actively enhancing its global reach through the signing of two international franchise agreements. These agreements pave the way for the opening of up to 15 stores in India and about five stores in Australia, further solidifying the company’s international presence.

Is PLAY a Buy or Sell?

The company’s growth strategy, which includes building a presence both domestically and internationally along with driving comparable store sales, bodes well for long-term growth. Moreover, its efforts to reduce costs would help expand margins and improve cash flow.

Additionally, PLAY’s strong cash position supports its capital deployment moves. For Fiscal 2023, the company has up to $100 million remaining under its current repurchase authorization.

Overall, Wall Street is optimistic about PLAY stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and two Holds. The average price target of $52.14 suggests upside potential of 54.5%.

Investors looking for the most accurate and profitable analyst for PLAY could follow Jefferies analyst Andy Barish. Copying the analyst’s trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 61% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 12.76% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s to open 20 stores in India and Australia
Press ReleasesDave & Buster’s to open 20 stores in India and Australia
9h ago
PLAY
Dave & Buster’s Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces $200 Million of Shares Repurchased to Date in FY 2023; Opened Four New Stores and Enters into Two International Franchise Agreements
PLAY
Is PLAY a Buy, Before Earnings?
PLAY
More PLAY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s to open 20 stores in India and Australia
Press ReleasesDave & Buster’s to open 20 stores in India and Australia
9h ago
PLAY
Dave & Buster’s Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces $200 Million of Shares Repurchased to Date in FY 2023; Opened Four New Stores and Enters into Two International Franchise Agreements
Press ReleasesDave & Buster’s Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces $200 Million of Shares Repurchased to Date in FY 2023; Opened Four New Stores and Enters into Two International Franchise Agreements
10h ago
PLAY
Is PLAY a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs PLAY a Buy, Before Earnings?
3d ago
PLAY
More PLAY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >